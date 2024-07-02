AgEagle Completes Successful Training Exhibition of its Aerial Systems eBee VISION and TAC Drones for the Opposing Force (OPFOR) Unit at the National Training Center

Drones performed optimally over three days at Fort Irwin in the Mojave Desert

WICHITA, Kan., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of best-in-class full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, announced it recently completed a training exhibition for the Opposition Forces unit at the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California in the Mojave Desert.

Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle, commented, “The extreme heat of the Mojave Desert presents a very challenging environment for electronic platforms to operate successfully. As expected, our eBee VISION and eBee TAC units performed with no issues over three days and were able to conduct multiple Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BLVOS) flights on the standard antenna configuration.”

Major General (Retired) Malcolm Frost, an AgEagle board members adds, “It is important to note that the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment stationed at Fort Irwin, home of the US Army’s premier National Training Center, will be using our platform as the world’s best Opposition Force to train and prepare rotating units for global operations. This will provide AgEagle significant exposure to US Army and Marine Corps conventional and special operations forces, including our National Guard, Reserve, and NATO partners forces. We are gratified to continue demonstrating how our best-in-class drones can support large-scale military operations and enhance tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.”

For more information on the eBee VISION and eBee TAC visit: https://ageagle.com/solutions/drones .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.