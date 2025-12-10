EagleNXT MicaSense Cameras Now Compatible with Inspired Flight Technologies (IFT) new “Dovetail” Mount

Dovetail Kit Allows for Quick Change of Sensor Payloads on American-Made Drones

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions is proud to announce that its multispectral imaging sensors are now compatible with the Inspired Flight Technologies (IFT) IF800 Tomcat and IF1200 UAS drones thanks to the introduction of IFT’s new Smart Dovetail Kit.

This innovative quick-release kit enables seamless integration of custom payloads with American-made drones, expanding the compatibility and reach of EagleNXT sensors in professional drone mission sets. EagleNXT will offer the IFT Smart Dovetail Kit as a bundled package with its sensors, providing customers with a complete, ready-to-deploy solution.

“We are excited to continue to listen to the marketplace, and deliver in-demand compatibility to our customers,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “IFT’s Smart Dovetail Interface will enable professionals to easily use our cutting-edge MicaSense sensors in agriculture, surveying, and public safety sectors, seamlessly leveraging our advanced imaging technology with trusted, American-made drones. This partnership streamlines operations and enhances mission versatility, supporting our mission to deliver innovative tools that empower our customers’ success.”

The IFT Smart Dovetail Kit is a cutting-edge solution for integrating payloads such as cameras, gimbals, and sensors onto drones and aerial vehicles. Featuring a robust quick-release dovetail mechanism, the kit provides a vibration-resistant mechanical lock and an electrical interface for power and data connectivity. This allows for tool-free, secure attachment and detachment of payloads, making it ideal for professional applications like aerial mapping, inspections, search and rescue, and industrial surveying.

The quick-release mechanism on the IFT Smart Dovetail Kit enables rapid payload swapping without compromising reliability. This compatibility underscores EagleNXT’s dedication to advancing sensor technology for mission-critical applications.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

LinkedIn Facebook X YouTube

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com