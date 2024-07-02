Silent Fallout: Groundbreaking Film Tour Uncovers Nuclear Testing Secrets

WASHINGTON, D.C, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Silent Fallout proudly announces the North American screening tour of “Silent Fallout,” an award-winning film by acclaimed Japanese director Hideaki Ito. This profound and moving film has already received international acclaim, winning Outstanding Achievement at the Swedish International Film Festival, Best Editing at the Maverick Film Awards (UK), and Best Story at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival (Canada), among other prestigious honors.

“Silent Fallout” (trailer here) delves deep into the untold stories of victims of nuclear testing in America. In 1951, the US began nuclear weapons testing on the mainland, exposing countless citizens to dangerous levels of radiation. Mary Dickson, growing up in suburban Utah during the ’50s and ’60s, witnessed her elementary school classmates succumbing to unusual illnesses and deaths. Concurrently, Dr. Louise Reiss in St. Louis conducted a groundbreaking study by collecting baby teeth, revealing widespread exposure across America.

The film follows these and other harrowing accounts, traversing from Salt Lake City to Virginia, Missouri, the United Kingdom, and Japan to unravel and expose the complex and disturbing truths behind the bomb. The Silent Fallout trailer provides a glimpse into this powerful narrative, showcasing the relentless efforts of individuals who risked everything to bring these stories to light.

The North American screening tour of “Silent Fallout” will run from July 11 to August 21, with more dates and locations to be added soon. The current schedule includes:

July 13: Springdale, AR

July 16: Washington, DC

July 17: Baltimore, MD

July 19: West Chester, NY

July 20: New York City, NY

July 21: Ocean City, NJ

July 24: Boston, MA

August 6, 9, 11: San Francisco, CA

August 17: Seattle, WA

More than just a film, “Silent Fallout” aims to raise awareness about the grave issue of radiation poisoning and nuclear contamination in the US and globally. Director Hideaki Ito’s passion for justice is evident in his poignant statement: “I feel strong anger. A government that has exposed its own citizens to radiation and acquired nuclear weapons. The perpetrators remain silent. Why do the victims have to lose their voices? And should people remain ignorant? Should we just be bystanders? Who are nuclear weapons for? I believe my role is to take the first step and get people to sit down at the discussion table.”

Narrated by Alec Baldwin, “Silent Fallout” is essential viewing for anyone interested in exploring the darker chapters of history and their lingering effects today. The film invites audiences to look beyond recent popular interpretations, such as the hit film “Oppenheimer,” and engage with the real, ongoing impacts of nuclear testing on communities worldwide.

“Silent Fallout” is not just a call to action but an invitation to a crucial conversation about our past, present, and future. Individuals interested in attending a screening can visit the Silent Fallout website for a complete list of dates and locations on the North American tour.

For more details, please visit Silent Fallout Tour and purchase tickets near you.

