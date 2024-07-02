Air Quality Monitoring System Market Valuation is Projected to Surpass USD 8,428.3 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air quality monitoring system market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 8,428.3 million by 2032, up from US$ 4,470.4 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Air pollution affects nearly 99% of the global population, with around 2.4 billion people exposed to dangerous levels of household air pollution. This widespread exposure contributes to approximately 7 million premature deaths annually, primarily due to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases exacerbated by pollutants like PM2.5. These alarming statistics underscore the critical need for effective air quality management and mitigation strategies.

Download Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

Efforts to combat air pollution include the installation of air quality monitoring systems, which provide real-time data on pollutant levels, essential for public health decisions and urban planning. This growth in the air quality monitoring system market is driven by increasing global air pollution levels, stringent government regulations, and rising public-private funding for efficient monitoring systems. Smart city initiatives, such as India's 100 Smart Cities mission and Sydney's Polludrone system, are incorporating these technologies to enhance urban air quality management.

Several cities worldwide have adopted comprehensive air quality monitoring measures. China's "battle for blue skies" plan has led to significant investments in air quality monitoring infrastructure. In Sydney, Australia, the implementation of the Polludrone system as part of the city's smart city initiative demonstrates the integration of advanced air quality management technologies. Additionally, companies like Oizom have contributed to smart city programs across Europe and Australia, highlighting the global adoption of these technologies. These measures provide real-time pollution data, allowing urban planners to predict and mitigate future pollution spikes, ultimately improving air quality and public health outcomes.

Key Findings in Air Quality Monitoring System Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 8,428.3 Million CAGR 7.3% Largest Region (2023) North America (39.3%) By Component Device & Equipment (75.5%) By System Type Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems (66.6%) By Product Type Ambient particulate monitors (30.4%) By Grade Commercial (44.7%) By Sampling Stack Monitoring (27.7%) By Industry Industrial (36.5%) Top Trends Integration with IoT for real-time monitoring solutions.

Increased use of portable and wearable monitoring devices.

Adoption of AI for predictive air quality analysis. Top Drivers Stringent environmental regulations and enforcement by governments.

Growing public awareness of air pollution health impacts.

Technological advancements in sensor accuracy and reliability. Top Challenges High costs associated with advanced monitoring systems.

Data privacy and security concerns in monitoring networks.

Infrastructure limitations in underdeveloped and rural areas.

Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring System Market to Stay at Top and Contribute Over 44.7% Share to Global Market

The global landscape of outdoor air quality monitoring systems is witnessing a robust expansion, driven by concerted efforts from governments and industry leaders. In the United States, the EPA's allocation of $53.4 million for air monitoring initiatives underscores the country's commitment to combating air pollution, mirroring the global market's impressive valuation of $4.5 billion in 2023. This market is projected to burgeon at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, indicative of the sector's dynamic growth. Asia-Pacific is poised to lead this surge, with countries like India planning to install 300 real-time monitoring systems by 2024, in response to the region's rapid urbanization and industrialization. The integration of over 450 sensors in the Breathe London project exemplifies the scale of urban air quality monitoring networks being deployed globally. Leading the charge in the air quality monitoring system market are key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, and Honeywell International, who are pivotal in catering to the burgeoning demand for sophisticated monitoring solutions. These companies are at the forefront of incorporating AI and IoT technologies, which are integral to the modernization of air quality monitoring, especially within the smart city framework.

The dominance of outdoor air quality monitoring systems is further evidenced by the staggering statistics surrounding air pollution's impact on public health, with 99% of the global population breathing air that exceeds WHO pollution guidelines and approximately 7 million deaths annually attributed to air pollution. These figures underscore the critical role of air quality monitoring systems in safeguarding public health, with the market's anticipated expansion serving as a testament to their increasing prevalence and importance in the global fight against air pollution.

Escalating Demand for Ambient Particulate Monitors Makes it a Market Leader with Revenue Share of 30.4%

The demand for ambient particulate monitors in air quality monitoring system market is driven by escalating environmental and public health concerns. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution causes approximately 7 million premature deaths annually, with particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) being major contributors. Studies show that a 10 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 is linked to a 15% increase in mortality rates. Countries like China and India, where the average PM2.5 levels exceed WHO guidelines by over 300%, are spearheading the adoption of these monitors.

Ambient particulate monitors are making a significant impact worldwide due to their role in providing real-time data and actionable insights. In the USA, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reported a 25% reduction in PM2.5 levels over the past decade, thanks to stringent monitoring and regulations. Europe follows suit with a 20% decline in PM2.5 levels since 2013, aided by the European Environment Agency's policies. These monitors in the global air quality monitoring system market are also essential for citizens; for example, real-time air quality indices (AQI) provided by such devices have led to a 40% increase in public awareness and health precautionary measures in urban areas.

The higher demand for ambient particulate monitors compared to other products can be attributed to their critical role in addressing climate change and health issues. The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health highlighted that air pollution costs the global economy over $4.6 trillion annually. With urbanization, around 68% of the world’s population is expected to live in cities by 2050, exacerbating air quality issues. The UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasize reducing air pollution, driving governments to invest in advanced monitoring technologies. Consequently, the demand for ambient particulate monitors is set to grow by 10% annually, outpacing other environmental monitoring devices.

Commercial Grade Air Quality Monitoring System Market to Remain at Top of the Charts By Generating More than 44.7% Market Revenue

The deployment and adoption of commercial-grade air quality monitoring monitors in the air quality monitoring system market are driven by a combination of regulatory requirements, public health concerns, and technological advancements. Governments and environmental agencies worldwide have implemented stringent air quality standards to mitigate the adverse effects of pollution on human health and the environment. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that air pollution causes 7 million premature deaths annually, underscoring the urgent need for accurate monitoring. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the health impacts of poor air quality, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, has prompted businesses and institutions to invest in these monitors to ensure safe and compliant environments. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. experienced a 74% reduction in the combined emissions of six common pollutants from 1970 to 2020, partly due to improved monitoring and regulation.

Key end users of commercial-grade monitors in the air quality monitoring system market include industrial facilities, urban planners, healthcare institutions, and commercial buildings. Industrial facilities use these monitors to comply with environmental regulations and prevent workplace hazards. Urban planners leverage air quality data to design cities that minimize pollution exposure for residents. In healthcare settings, particularly hospitals, maintaining optimal air quality is critical to protecting vulnerable patients. Commercial buildings, including offices and shopping centers, deploy these monitors to ensure a healthy indoor environment for occupants.

Leading producers of commercial-grade air quality monitoring monitors include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, 3M, and Honeywell. These companies are renowned for their innovative technologies and robust product portfolios. Thermo Fisher Scientific, for instance, offers comprehensive solutions that integrate advanced sensing technologies and data analytics, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Siemens and Honeywell are also prominent players, known for their IoT-enabled monitors that provide real-time data and predictive analytics. The latest developments in this field include the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for predictive maintenance and the use of low-cost sensors to expand monitoring networks. Moreover, the introduction of portable and wireless monitors has enhanced flexibility and convenience, enabling continuous monitoring in various environments.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

Asia Pacific, the Hub of Polluted Air, is Poised to Grow at the Highest CAGR of 7.8%

The Asia Pacific region has become a hub of polluted air primarily across the global air quality monitoring system market due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, it has been found that around 99 of 100 most polluted cities are in Asia Pacific region. The combustion of fossil fuels in vehicles, power stations, and industrial processes, along with agricultural waste burning and household use of wood and fossil fuels, are significant contributors to air pollution. Urban and heavily industrialized areas with high population densities, such as those in East Asia and South Asia, experience the highest levels of air pollution. In 2015, East Asia and the Pacific accounted for 35% of global deaths from ambient air pollution, while South Asia accounted for 33%. The presence of manufacturing industries exacerbates this issue by emitting harmful gases like sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide, leading to increased prevalence of diseases such as asthma and cancer.

Impact of Manufacturing Industries and Demand for Air Quality Monitors

The strong presence of manufacturing industries in the Asia Pacific air quality monitoring system market has significantly impacted air quality, necessitating the adoption of air quality monitoring monitors. Industrial activities contribute to the emission of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and black carbon, which are among the most damaging air pollutants. This has led to a surge in demand for air quality monitoring devices to detect pollutant levels and implement measures to reduce air pollution. For instance, China has made significant strides in improving air quality, with average PM2.5 concentrations in Beijing falling by 40% since 2013. India, with annual mean PM2.5 concentrations of 40 µg/m³, has also seen increased adoption of monitoring devices due to stringent regulations and government initiatives like the National Air Quality Monitoring Program. Additionally, the Pollution Control Department in Thailand has established continuous monitoring sites to address air quality issues in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region

Measures and Projections for Air Quality Monitoring

Countries in the Asia Pacific air quality monitoring system market are taking various measures to tackle air quality issues. These include policy measures and technical interventions in industrial processes, the use of clean fuels, and the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy. Governments are also adopting market-based instruments and traditional regulatory approaches to control emissions. For example, the Energy Transition Mechanism and the ASEAN Green Catalytic Financing Facility are funding air quality interventions in energy, transport, industry, and agriculture. UNEP collaborates with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to facilitate the transfer of clean energy technologies in Central Asian countries. The region is projected to witness the fastest deployment of air quality monitoring monitors due to emerging large-scale industries, strict regulations, and government involvement in promoting air quality monitoring equipment. The rise in public-private partnerships for air quality monitoring and favorable government policies are further boosting the demand for these devices.

Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kunak

Clarity

AirQino

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric

General Electric Company

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Horiba

Teledyne Technologies

Spectris plc

Airly

eLichens

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

ECOMESURE

Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd

TSI Incorporated

Tisch Environmental

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Component

Devices and Equipment

Software

Services

By System Type

Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems Portable Fixed

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Systems Portable Fixed



By Product

Ambient Gas Monitors

Ambient Particulate Monitors

Source Gas Monitors

Emissions Calibrators

Wastewater Gas Monitors

By Grade

Laboratory-grade Monitors

Commercial-grade Monitors Outdoor Air Quality Monitors In-duct Air Quality Monitors Interior Air Quality Monitors

Customer-grade Monitors

By Sampling

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Passive Sampling

Active Sampling

Others

By Industry

Residential Homes Multi-family Housing

Commercial Hospitality Education Offices & Large Buildings Retail Healthcare Others

Industrial Construction Energy & Mining Tunnels & Parking Spaces Manufacturing Plants Automotive Others

Smart Cities

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa (MEA)

South America

Request Free Customization of this report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.