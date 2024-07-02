$6.25+ Billion Blood Purification Devices/Equipment/Methods Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Purification Devices/Equipment/Methods - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blood purification devices market was valued at USD 4.90 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2030

The demand for blood purification devices is primarily witnessing growth on account of the increase in the number of Chronic Kidney diseases (CKD) and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients, the surge in the cases of hypertension and diabetes leading to kidney disorders, technological advancements in hemodialysis, increasing product approvals, and increase in adoption of blood purification equipment.



Blood Purification Devices Market Dynamics:



The rising number of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney diseases (CKD) and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is one of the major reasons for driving the Blood Purification Devices market. As per research studies, chronic disease tends to affect about 10% of the world's adult population. Several conditions comprising diabetes, hypertension, vascular disease, and glomerulonephritis are known to cause chronic renal disease.

Even in low-income countries, besides the above-known causes, glomerulonephritis and interstitial nephritis are the major cause of most chronic kidney disease cases. According to this research, although CKD tends to affect certain age groups and sexes, it is more prevalent in the case of aged individuals, and various studies have estimated that the worldwide prevalence of CKD is 23-36% in people aged ?64.



In addition to the above data, the International Society of Nephrology stated that, worldwide, 850 million people were living with some form of kidney disease in 2022.



The increasing number of risk factors including diabetes, hypertension, and others associated with causing chronic kidney disease are going to assist in the growing demand for blood purification devices. The data published by International Diabetes Federation 2021 stated that around 537 million adults aged between 20 and 79 years were suffering from diabetes in 2021.



However, the high cost of blood purification equipment and the risks associated with blood purification procedures are expected to limit the market growth over the forecast period.



Blood Purification Devices Market Segment Analysis:



In the type segment of the blood purification devices market, the portable blood purification devices category is anticipated to be the largest growing segment in the market. The reason is the advantages that are offered by the portable type of blood purification devices such as less utilization of space and ease related to movement of the devices, specifically in critical care units. Therefore, these are most likely preferred by healthcare professionals for the treatment of patients.



Portable blood purification devices can potentially improve the quality of patient life by allowing them to continue with their daily activities of life while undergoing dialysis as well as by loosening - or removing entirely - dietary and fluid restrictions and reducing pill burden. For instance, on March 12, 2022, Baxter announced the US FDA approval of the AK 98 Hemodialysis Machine. The latest technology provides a compact, portable, and easy-to-use system for dialysis providers.

The machine has a stable base design which allows for easy concentrate or portable reverse osmosis storage and transportation of the machine. Due to the approval of such devices, the demand for portable devices is expected to rise in the future as they tend to offer better results in comparison to stationary blood purification devices. This will lead to the growth of the portable blood purification devices market.



North America is expected to dominate the overall Blood Purification Devices Market:



Among all the regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the blood purification devices market. This domination is due to the rising prevalence of kidney disorders, and the rising population of patients suffering from lifestyle disorders such as obesity and hypertension. Moreover, extensive efforts in product developmental activities and the growing popularity of home-based dialysis devices are further expected to drive product demand in the North American region. In addition to the above-stated factors, the new product launches and approvals and the extensive coverage of procedural costs specifically in the United States are expected to further boost the market for blood purification devices in North America.



As per the data cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2023), about 15% of adults in the United States (accounting for approximately 37 million people) are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. According to further estimates presented by the source, women are slightly more affected by CKD as compared to men. CKD, over time, progresses to kidney failure thereby necessitating the need for dialysis. Therefore, the growing burden of kidney disorders indicated by the increase in patient population corresponds to the presence of a potential patient population that may require dialysis as a life-supporting therapy, thus positively influencing the product demand in the nation.



Additionally, another key factor that is thought to contribute to the increasing prevalence of kidney disorders is the surge in obesity in the country's population. For instance, as per the data provided by the CDC (2023), in 2017-2018, the obesity prevalence in the country was 42.4%. Obesity has been established as a formidable risk factor for the development of kidney disease. It has been studied that in patients affected by obesity, a compensatory mechanism of hyperfiltration is said to take place to meet the increased metabolic demands due to a gain in body weight. This can massively increase the intraglomerular pressure which may damage the kidney structure and escalate the risk of developing CKD in the long term.



Thus, the interplay of all the previous factors is likely to contribute to the market growth of blood purification devices in the United States as well as the North America region as a whole during the forecast period.

