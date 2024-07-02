GAMCO Expects to Report Diluted EPS for the Second Quarter 2024 of $0.59 to $0.65 Per Share

GREENWICH, Conn., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) announced today that assets under management (“AUM”) were $30.7 billion at June 30, 2024 as compared to an adjusted $30.1 billion at June 30, 2023. AUM would have been $31.2 billion at June 30, 2024 on the same basis as the reported $30.7 billion at June 30, 2023.

GAMI expects to report second quarter 2024 diluted earnings in the range of $0.59 to $0.65 per share versus $0.58 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

GAMI will be issuing further details on its financial results in early August.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100 % U.S. Treasury Money Market Funds.

