Global Generative AI in Mobile Messaging Market Analysis 2024-2028: Enabling Communication Platform and LLM (Large Language Model) Vendors to Shape their Future Strategy

The Generative AI in Mobile Messaging research suite provides in-depth evaluation of how brands and enterprises will use generative AI as a tool to improve mobile messaging communication content through increased personalisation and efficiency.

It assesses the technologies and strategies available to mobile messaging vendors and CPaaS platforms over 4 key technologies:

Chatbots

MMS Business Messaging

RCS Business Messaging

SMS Business Messaging

The suite includes both a data deliverable; sizing the market and providing key forecast data across 60 countries, as well as a Strategy & Trends document which gives a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges and recommendations for stakeholders. Together, they provide an essential tool for understanding this rapidly growing market; enabling communication platform and LLM (Large Language Model) vendors to shape their future strategy.



Key Statistics

$830mn - Total market value in 2024

$11.2bn - Total market value in 2028

1,250% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of the key findings for the generative AI in mobile messaging market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends within the generative AI in mobile messaging market, including across 4 key messaging channels: chatbots, SMS, RCS, and MMS. It also addresses the challenges of generative AI adoption, including AI hallucination and data privacy concerns, and analyses the key industries and use cases.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The overview of the generative AI in mobile messaging includes forecasts for total generative AI spend across the key messaging channels.



Competitor Leaderboard

Bird

CM.com

Genesys

GMS (Global Message Services)

Gupshup

Infobip

Kasisto

LivePerson

Route Mobile

Sinch

Twilio

Vonage

Webex

Zendesk

