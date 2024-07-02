Servus marks second quarter with continued strong performance ahead of historic merger

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following several consecutive quarters of strong performance and growth, Servus Credit Union Ltd. (Servus) achieved significant asset growth in its second quarter of fiscal 2024, reaching $21.1 billion in total assets, up 10.5% from the same period last year. This quarter marks the final reporting period for Servus prior to the May 1, 2024 merger with connectFirst Credit Union (connectFirst), creating Connect First and Servus Credit Union Ltd. connectFirst results for the same pre-merger period are available on connectfirstcu.com.



The continued upward trend of Servus's second quarter financial results, covering the period of February 1 through April 30, 2024, reflects the organization's ongoing efforts to ensure strength, stability and resiliency despite the sector’s sustained economic headwinds.

"Servus's focus over the past two years has been on modernizing our cooperative, member-centric approach to banking," says Ian Burns, President and CEO of both the new Connect First and Servus Credit Union Ltd. and former Servus Credit Union Ltd. "Our future-focused approach has allowed us to thrive at a time when economic headwinds have impacted others in the financial sector. This, along with recent recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 21st consecutive year, is proof positive that our management approach and member-dedicated team are on a solid path forward."

Servus's year to date results as compared to prior year show:

Assets grew 10.5% to $21.1 billion

Loans grew 9.6% to $18.6 billion

Deposits increased by 6.9% to $17.1 billion

Retained earnings increased 5.4% to $1.2 billion

Net income grew 41.5% to $39.2 million

Provision for credit losses decreased 8.1% to $26.2 million

Operating expenses are up 5.3% to $234.5 million



Year-over-year net income increased by $11.5 million primarily due to net interest income and other income growth. This increase is attributable to proactive hedging and pricing decisions, and is also driven by conscious strategic choices Servus has made in the pursuit of growth.

While Alberta has shown economic growth over the past quarter, inflation and elevated interest rates continue putting pressure on households and business finances. As a result, some Albertans are still struggling to meet their debt obligations which has created higher levels of delinquency and loan default across the province.

"As a now merged organization, our members are as important to us as ever. We look forward to delivering on the anticipated benefits of the merger, including the financial benefits, as expeditiously as possible," says Burns. "The merger of Servus and connectFirst credit unions marks the union of two industry leaders bringing unique strengths and capabilities. connectFirst was also recently recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. This is validation that our mission to build from the best of both companies will ultimately create one of the largest and strongest credit unions in the country, allowing us to bring the credit union way of banking to even more Albertans."

Servus's performance in fiscal year 2023 enabled Servus to share a record level of more than $68.1 million in Profit Share® with members. Since starting the program in 2009, Servus has returned more than $760 million to Albertans.

