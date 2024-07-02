TDECU Mourns the Loss of Longtime Board Member Peggy Horn Miltenberger

Houston, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Dow Employees Credit Union (TDECU), Houston’s largest credit union, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Peggy Horn Miltenberger, a beloved and dedicated member who served on the Board of Directors for more than 30 years. She passed away on June 23, 2024, with her family at her side.

Born in 1938 in Alabama, Miltenberger and her family moved to Texas when she was 10 years old. Peggy's journey with TDECU began when she joined as a loan officer in the early years of the not-for-profit credit union which was founded in Lake Jackson in 1955. She helped many of her friends and neighbors secure loans, and in return, they voted for her to become a director on the TDECU Board in 1993.

"For many people, Peggy was synonymous with TDECU," said Dave Sikora, TDECU Board Chairman. "I joined the board in 2015, and words can't describe my admiration for her, as well as her knowledge and passion for the credit union movement. She always brought unique insights, and filled the room with sunshine and a positive attitude."

Miltenberger's contributions to TDECU and the credit union movement were immeasurable. She often reminded leaders that the credit union was created by workers who united to support a colleague and how that spirit of community should guide all their decisions.

Her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment helped TDECU become a trusted financial partner for hundreds of thousands of Members across Texas.

Miltenberger was remembered at a celebration of life ceremony on June 29th by her four children, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with her friends, co-workers and a grateful community.

