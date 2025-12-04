TDECU Adds Two New Members to Board of Directors

Houston, TX, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Retired U.S. Army General Charles Hamilton and financial expert Rushi Patel. Their combined experience in strategic planning and fiscal leadership will play a pivotal role in driving TDECU’s mission to deliver exceptional Member experiences through continued growth, innovation and community impact.

“The addition of Retired General Hamilton and Mr. Patel marks a significant step in shaping TDECU’s future,” said TDECU Board Chair Roland Hendricks. “Their leadership and strategic insight will help us anticipate change, embrace innovation, and deliver transformative solutions for our Members and communities. Together, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and long-term impact.”

Retired General Charles R. Hamilton brings over four decades of distinguished military leadership to the advisory board. Most recently, he served as the 21st Commanding General of U.S. Army Materiel Command, directing one of the Army’s largest global logistics enterprises with a $50 billion budget and 190,000 personnel spanning 50 states and 150 countries. He is the founder and president of C3R Hamilton Consulting Group, advising organizations on strategic and operational planning. His expertise includes national security strategy, supply chain optimization, cybersecurity, and global operations. General Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Virginia State University and master’s degrees in public administration and military studies. He has also completed advanced executive programs at Harvard Business School and the Center for Creative Leadership.

Rushi Patel brings over 20 years of entrepreneurial leadership and strategic vision to the table. As co-founder of Omkar Enterprises, LLC, a thriving real estate development firm, he has played a pivotal role in driving growth across Brazoria County. Under his guidance, the company has successfully delivered multiple significant projects, most recently the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Lake Jackson. Patel holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a master’s in taxation from the University of South Carolina. Patel currently serves as a member of the City of Pearland Council and has served on several influential boards, including HCA Houston/Pearland Healthcare, Pearland Municipal Management District No. 2, and as an advisory member for Moody National Bank.

“I have known both of these men for years, and I know they will be a great benefit to TDECU and our Members,” said President and CEO Isaac Johnson. “Retired General Hamilton knows how to provide highly strategic solutions to complex business challenges, and Rushi is an accomplished real estate developer known for his business planning and negotiation skills and operations management. As TDECU continues to grow their experience will be vital assets.”

As TDECU looks ahead, the insights and leadership of these newest board members will help shape strategies that anticipate the evolving needs of Members and the communities they serve. These appointments underscore TDECU’s dedication to staying ahead in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

About TDECU | Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 399,000 Members and over $4.9 billion in assets. TDECU currently has more than 30 Member Centers and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto, and personal loan products, digital banking, and business/commercial services. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit tdecu.org or call (800) 839-1154.

