TDECU Named 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner for Second Time

Houston, TX, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU proudly announces it has been recognized as a recipient of the prestigious Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. This is the second time Houston’s largest credit union has won this distinguished honor, which recognizes the world's most engaged workplace cultures.

Amid significant organizational growth and transformation, TDECU continues to set the standard for building a thriving, high-performance culture. Gallup’s rigorous global analysis revealed what TDECU teammates already know: this is a workplace where voices are heard, talent is celebrated, and purpose fuels performance.

“This recognition is a testament to our people and the culture we have built together,” said TDECU Chief Human Capital Officer Qiara Suggs. “Employee engagement is foundational to our success, and we remain committed to listening, learning, and investing in initiatives that help our team excel.”

President and CEO, Isaac Johnson shared, “This recognition, our second Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award in just three years, belongs to our teammates. It’s a direct result of the culture we’ve built together and our collective commitment to excellence.”

According to its most recent Gallup Employee Engagement Survey, TDECU scored in the 80th percentile of all companies and in the 95th percentile of credit unions. This achievement is a result of concerted efforts to ensure strategic alignment, enhance organizational transparency, develop career pathways, and inspire a shared commitment to helping people prosper by creating value in every experience for our Members and the communities we serve.

Gallup’s research consistently shows that organizations that prioritize both people and performance are better positioned for long-term success. The research firm’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly-engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

About TDECU | Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 396,000 Members and over $5 billion in assets. TDECU currently has more than 30 Member Centers and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto, and personal loan products, digital banking, and business/commercial services. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit tdecu.org or call (800) 839-1154.