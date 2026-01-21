TDECU names Glenn Applewhite III Market President for the Greater Houston Region

Houston, TX, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU is proud to announce the appointment of Glenn Applewhite III as Market President for the Greater Houston Region. In this role, Applewhite will lead strategic initiatives to strengthen Member relationships, expand market presence, and drive growth across TDECU’s most dynamic region.

Applewhite brings more than 24 years of experience in banking and financial services, with a proven track record of operational excellence and business development. Prior to joining TDECU, he served as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at First National Bank and First Convenience Bank, overseeing more than 45 branch locations and 300 employees in Houston, Southwest Texas, and East Texas. His leadership has consistently focused on delivering exceptional client experiences and fostering high-performing teams.

“I am honored to join TDECU and contribute to its purpose of people helping people prosper,” said Applewhite. “The Greater Houston Region is full of opportunity, and I look forward to building strong community connections and helping our members achieve their financial goals.”

TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson expressed confidence in Applewhite’s ability to lead the region.

“Glenn’s depth of experience and commitment to Member service make him an outstanding choice for this role,” said Johnson. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate in the Houston market.”

A graduate of Alcorn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Applewhite attended the graduate program in Economics at Tennessee State University.

Beyond his professional achievements, Applewhite attends One Church Harvest Point. He has been married to his wife, RosAnne, for 25 years, and they have three children. Glenn is passionate about community engagement and has established outreach programs to strengthen local connections and promote financial literacy.

About TDECU | Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 399,000 Members and over $4.9 billion in assets. TDECU currently has more than 30 Member Centers and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto, and personal loan products, digital banking, and business/commercial services. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit tdecu.org or call (800) 839-1154.

