ASSYSTEM: Half-year liquidity contract statement on June 30th, 2024

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, July 2nd, 2024

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th,2024:

- 3,402 shares

- € 1,085,569.80

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,712

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,880

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,210 shares for € 4,059,854.68

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 73,779 shares for € 3,978,361.69

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 971 shares

- € 1,150,112.78

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,733

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,869

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 79,149 shares for € 3,404,816.97

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 80,480 shares for € 3,486,189.62

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 22,970 shares

- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACT

Malène Korvin

CFO

Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Buy side Sell side Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume

in EUR Total 2 712 76 210 4 059 854,68 2 880 73 779 3 978 361,69 02/01/2024 - - - 34 786 39 913,08 03/01/2024 62 1 760 87 260,80 - - - 04/01/2024 35 833 40 733,70 21 589 28 919,90 05/01/2024 47 1 453 70 528,62 - - - 08/01/2024 12 506 24 576,42 36 1 071 52 489,71 09/01/2024 31 1 150 55 913,00 30 881 42 983,99 10/01/2024 47 1 150 55 418,50 12 299 14 489,54 11/01/2024 61 1 644 78 270,84 31 964 46 416,60 12/01/2024 - - - 59 1 757 84 318,43 15/01/2024 4 150 7 309,50 30 650 31 752,50 16/01/2024 59 1 620 77 938,20 1 10 486,00 17/01/2024 82 2 550 119 289,00 9 358 16 836,74 18/01/2024 6 200 9 470,00 54 1 251 59 785,29 19/01/2024 30 850 40 162,50 6 151 7 166,46 22/01/2024 20 529 25 111,63 24 849 40 531,26 23/01/2024 20 621 29 683,80 17 519 24 943,14 24/01/2024 11 280 13 504,40 27 662 32 126,86 25/01/2024 4 150 7 519,50 31 1 079 55 234,01 26/01/2024 4 200 10 200,00 26 660 33 970,20 29/01/2024 17 508 26 222,96 11 450 23 400,00 30/01/2024 13 292 15 058,44 15 358 18 558,72 31/01/2024 9 274 14 308,28 9 212 11 127,88 01/02/2024 22 626 32 833,70 15 478 25 281,42 02/02/2024 13 350 18 308,50 10 292 15 397,16 05/02/2024 16 500 26 110,00 5 157 8 269,19 06/02/2024 13 246 12 713,28 3 100 5 200,00 07/02/2024 21 454 23 476,34 12 450 23 350,50 08/02/2024 7 150 7 800,00 18 350 18 210,50 09/02/2024 1 50 2 660,00 29 1 003 53 851,07 12/02/2024 12 255 13 866,90 15 350 19 218,50 13/02/2024 30 825 44 286,00 21 572 30 796,48 14/02/2024 18 484 25 685,88 10 228 12 179,76 15/02/2024 5 183 9 726,45 31 650 34 723,00 16/02/2024 25 775 41 237,75 16 555 29 648,10 19/02/2024 5 191 10 155,47 23 595 31 933,65 20/02/2024 - - - 35 750 40 747,50 21/02/2024 9 190 10 337,90 22 350 19 089,00 22/02/2024 18 572 31 088,20 10 450 24 718,50 23/02/2024 13 288 15 560,64 30 619 33 642,65 26/02/2024 15 446 23 874,38 13 213 11 470,05 27/02/2024 12 304 16 224,48 25 746 40 082,58 28/02/2024 20 536 28 740,32 2 42 2 259,60 29/02/2024 24 421 22 552,97 23 509 27 318,03 01/03/2024 37 750 39 600,00 45 899 47 655,99 04/03/2024 17 534 28 088,40 7 200 10 560,00 05/03/2024 17 416 21 939,84 19 611 32 486,87 06/03/2024 14 400 21 064,00 41 366 19 368,72 07/03/2024 2 100 5 290,00 25 774 41 246,46 08/03/2024 13 350 18 721,50 10 349 18 776,20 11/03/2024 21 595 31 933,65 10 305 16 466,95 12/03/2024 14 523 28 032,80 25 737 39 680,08 13/03/2024 20 434 23 535,82 22 630 34 423,20 14/03/2024 34 1 061 60 445,17 52 1 546 88 771,32 15/03/2024 40 1 169 65 183,44 36 901 50 591,15 18/03/2024 3 150 8 430,00 55 1 240 70 729,60 19/03/2024 11 232 13 402,64 25 440 25 502,40 20/03/2024 11 348 20 114,40 24 310 17 995,50 21/03/2024 13 200 11 736,00 19 313 18 448,22 22/03/2024 9 160 9 424,00 14 160 9 500,80 25/03/2024 - - - 8 140 8 324,40 27/03/2024 6 100 5 840,00 3 48 2 819,04 28/03/2024 5 80 4 680,00 6 100 5 892,00 02/04/2024 3 30 1 791,90 8 70 4 206,30 03/04/2024 19 700 37 114,00 - - - 04/04/2024 55 1 950 102 531,00 55 1 330 70 490,00 05/04/2024 44 1 349 69 298,13 25 622 32 033,00 08/04/2024 34 1 043 53 818,80 53 1 232 63 990,08 09/04/2024 25 900 46 773,00 54 1 446 75 351,06 10/04/2024 34 1 026 53 865,00 51 1 273 67 214,40 11/04/2024 18 552 28 786,80 21 492 25 746,36 12/04/2024 13 401 21 080,57 19 701 37 061,87 15/04/2024 1 10 526,00 28 779 41 240,26 16/04/2024 45 1 476 77 106,24 3 60 3 145,80 17/04/2024 7 250 13 065,00 19 350 18 354,00 18/04/2024 12 353 18 560,74 13 420 22 150,80 19/04/2024 15 512 26 618,88 1 50 2 630,00 22/04/2024 23 550 28 545,00 21 900 46 872,00 23/04/2024 - - - 29 871 45 823,31 24/04/2024 11 371 19 651,87 10 259 13 739,95 25/04/2024 29 769 40 572,44 17 420 22 251,60 26/04/2024 - - - 22 600 32 226,00 29/04/2024 8 150 8 203,50 9 190 10 429,10 30/04/2024 24 570 30 825,60 6 80 4 366,40 02/05/2024 29 889 47 401,48 15 340 18 176,40 03/05/2024 - - - 33 570 30 660,30 06/05/2024 - - - 31 530 29 139,40 07/05/2024 18 550 30 618,50 19 270 15 079,50 08/05/2024 - - - 17 270 15 203,70 09/05/2024 9 250 14 165,00 12 120 6 819,60 10/05/2024 13 450 25 546,50 8 150 8 557,50 13/05/2024 18 588 33 874,68 32 542 31 338,44 14/05/2024 25 724 41 383,84 46 758 43 577,42 15/05/2024 12 490 28 130,90 23 510 29 350,50 16/05/2024 24 907 51 825,98 28 461 26 401,47 17/05/2024 38 719 40 817,63 21 589 33 631,90 20/05/2024 51 1 044 59 497,56 - - - 21/05/2024 49 1 393 78 467,69 31 1 150 64 940,50 22/05/2024 2 100 5 705,00 48 1 173 67 165,98 23/05/2024 2 100 5 745,00 24 517 29 851,58 24/05/2024 8 270 15 603,30 41 720 41 767,20 27/05/2024 20 600 35 094,00 26 475 27 887,25 28/05/2024 32 950 54 834,00 6 125 7 277,50 29/05/2024 45 1 335 75 587,70 - - - 30/05/2024 15 401 22 500,11 50 1 068 60 406,08 31/05/2024 9 220 12 606,00 52 988 56 810,00 03/06/2024 29 793 45 510,27 23 453 26 065,62 04/06/2024 12 267 15 205,65 31 671 38 575,79 05/06/2024 12 376 21 736,56 46 945 54 838,35 06/06/2024 12 374 21 662,08 31 555 32 345,40 07/06/2024 9 200 11 670,00 26 800 47 080,00 10/06/2024 60 1 430 82 811,30 11 251 14 580,59 11/06/2024 20 700 40 943,00 20 749 43 876,42 12/06/2024 27 620 35 972,40 34 990 58 053,60 13/06/2024 41 1 211 71 630,65 30 1 040 61 692,80 14/06/2024 82 2 549 142 922,43 - - - 17/06/2024 102 2 500 132 425,00 29 1 250 67 237,50 18/06/2024 26 822 44 585,28 48 1 650 90 205,50 19/06/2024 53 1 628 87 472,44 19 900 48 645,00 20/06/2024 40 714 38 434,62 54 1 520 82 171,20 21/06/2024 45 1 210 65 340,00 36 1 180 64 156,60 24/06/2024 19 301 16 254,00 46 1 750 95 585,00 25/06/2024 32 710 38 744,70 35 1 050 57 519,00 26/06/2024 29 840 45 864,00 17 702 38 595,96 27/06/2024 26 780 42 127,80 12 548 29 893,40 28/06/2024 37 1 075 57 222,25 8 220 11 803,00

Attachment