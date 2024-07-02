Canadian Red Cross and Walmart Canada launch annual giving campaign

OTTAWA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross, in collaboration with Walmart Canada, is proud to announce the start of its annual giving campaign. During the month of July, Walmart customers across Canada will be invited to support the Red Cross by making a donation at checkout in stores and on Walmart.ca. Funds raised provide disaster relief, which may include emergency lodging, clothing, food and personal items for people impacted by emergencies in Canada.



Support from Walmart, its associates and customers during this campaign is vital to building stronger and more resilient communities in a time when Canadians are facing more frequent and complex emergencies from fires, floods, and other unseen circumstances. To kick off the campaign, Walmart is making a corporate contribution of $1 million.

Over the past year, Walmart Canada and the Walmart Foundation have made contributions in support of domestic emergencies, including donating to the 2023 Alberta Wildfires Appeal, the 2023 Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada Wildfire Appeal; and providing immediate support for thousands of Canadians impacted by both small and large-scale disasters across the country.

Walmart Canada is the largest corporate partner of the Canadian Red Cross. Over the past 21 years, Walmart Canada, together with its associates and customers, has raised more than $70 million for the Red Cross.

“Every day, the Red Cross provides support to Canadians who are experiencing small and large-scale emergency events by providing food, shelter, clothing and essential supplies,” said Amy Avis, chief of emergencies at the Canadian Red Cross. “We are grateful for the continued support of Walmart Canada - a valuable supporter of preparedness, response and recovery programs at the Canadian Red Cross. We thank every associate and customer who contributes to help people in need.”

“For over two decades, Walmart associates and customers have been raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross to promote disaster preparedness and to provide much-needed support to communities in times of crisis,” said Rob Nicol, vice president, communications and corporate affairs, Walmart Canada. “Given the increasing frequency and complexity of emergencies affecting various communities across the country, the significance of this support cannot be overstated. We’re proud to support the Red Cross and encourage Canadians to give generously alongside us.”

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages -– Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) , Instagram and LinkedIn.

