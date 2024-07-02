IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from June 24th to 28th 2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/06/2024FR00102591503 455115,8742XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/06/2024FR0010259150545116,2877CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/06/2024FR00102591504 500116,4528XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/06/2024FR0010259150500116,3130CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/06/2024FR001025915010 000114,9442XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/06/2024FR00102591508 000114,8483XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2024FR00102591505 998114,6438XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2024FR00102591503 155114,6421CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2024FR0010259150425114,6134TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/06/2024FR0010259150216114,6148AQEU
   TOTAL36 794 115,1530 

