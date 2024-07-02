IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from June 24th to 28th 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 455
|115,8742
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|545
|116,2877
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 500
|116,4528
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|500
|116,3130
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|10 000
|114,9442
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|8 000
|114,8483
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|5 998
|114,6438
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 155
|114,6421
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|425
|114,6134
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/06/2024
|FR0010259150
|216
|114,6148
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|36 794
|115,1530
Attachment