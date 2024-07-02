Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 431 769,27 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2024

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

21,151 shares





- € 38,647.57

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 384

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,181 shares for € 361,120.97

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 18,492 shares for € 288,074.43

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:





15,462 shares





- € 10,992.62

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 554

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 401

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,498 shares for € 551,072.84

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 23,528 shares for € 453,158.46

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:





0 shares





- € 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR TOTAL 509 24,181 361,120.97 384 18,492 288,074.43 01/02/2024 - - - 1 100 1,790.00 01/03/2024 6 221 3,902.86 11 259 4,592.07 01/04/2024 4 200 3,530.00 6 242 4,300.34 01/05/2024 1 50 885.00 3 150 2,667.00 01/08/2024 2 80 1,404.80 1 7 125.02 01/09/2024 - - - 5 343 6,098.54 01/10/2024 3 50 890.00 1 200 3,580.00 01/11/2024 1 1 17.80 3 151 2,702.90 01/12/2024 3 101 1,777.60 5 383 6,855.70 01/16/2024 1 150 2,670.00 - - - 01/17/2024 3 101 1,797.80 5 121 2,165.90 01/18/2024 4 105 1,858.50 3 241 4,301.85 01/19/2024 - - - 10 569 10,230.62 01/22/2024 - - - 7 700 12,817.00 01/23/2024 4 201 3,688.35 2 151 2,793.50 01/24/2024 - - - 3 250 4,645.00 01/25/2024 1 100 1,850.00 2 121 2,262.70 01/26/2024 26 1,197 21,378.42 1 1 18.20 01/29/2024 8 450 7,722.00 - - - 01/30/2024 5 200 3,330.00 - - - 01/31/2024 6 200 3,320.00 - - - 02/01/2024 2 101 1,666.50 1 1 16.58 02/02/2024 3 200 3,290.00 - - - 02/05/2024 5 200 3,280.00 5 27 450.90 02/06/2024 6 200 3,304.00 3 93 1,553.10 02/08/2024 7 201 3,246.15 2 201 3,276.30 02/09/2024 3 250 3,975.00 1 200 3,252.00 02/12/2024 - - - 5 870 14,172.30 02/13/2024 - - - 1 200 3,320.00 02/14/2024 - - - 1 1 16.70 02/15/2024 13 451 7,400.91 2 6 100.20 02/16/2024 - - - 11 413 6,946.66 02/19/2024 6 400 6,660.00 7 226 3,799.06 02/20/2024 9 400 6,612.00 4 160 2,662.40 02/21/2024 5 300 4,950.00 10 440 7,339.20 02/22/2024 4 301 4,876.20 7 155 2,517.20 02/23/2024 9 400 6,492.00 7 206 3,370.16 02/26/2024 2 200 3,180.00 1 94 1,530.32 02/27/2024 4 100 1,590.00 1 100 1,620.00 02/29/2024 8 451 7,071.68 4 151 2,416.00 03/01/2024 2 100 1,575.00 - - - 03/04/2024 - - - 2 320 5,190.40 03/05/2024 1 1 15.82 10 652 10,516.76 03/06/2024 - - - 5 344 5,676.00 03/07/2024 5 300 4,830.00 3 254 4,191.00 03/08/2024 8 240 3,816.00 7 201 3,258.21 03/11/2024 1 50 820.00 2 100 1,650.00 03/12/2024 8 201 3,280.32 1 1 16.42 03/13/2024 3 51 826.20 1 1 16.28 03/14/2024 1 7 112.00 10 244 3,938.16





in EUR TOTAL 509 24,181 361,120.97 384 18,492 288,074.43 03/15/2024 1 43 688.00 3 26 421.20 03/18/2024 1 100 1,610.00 2 220 3,616.80 03/19/2024 8 400 6,508.00 - - - 03/20/2024 2 8 129.12 4 35 567.00 03/21/2024 11 501 8,026.02 3 67 1,085.40 03/25/2024 5 361 5,729.07 1 120 1,944.00 03/26/2024 7 360 5,515.20 1 1 15.90 03/28/2024 9 400 5,000.00 1 200 2,500.00 04/03/2024 7 251 3,285.59 5 551 7,449.52 04/04/2024 - - - 9 500 6,895.00 04/05/2024 2 250 3,475.00 1 1 14.10 04/08/2024 - - - 3 399 5,645.85 04/09/2024 8 440 6,054.40 2 100 1,420.00 04/10/2024 4 201 2,753.70 9 326 4,564.00 04/11/2024 2 101 1,414.00 2 151 2,129.10 04/12/2024 3 200 2,760.00 2 7 98.70 04/15/2024 5 250 3,475.00 4 107 1,490.51 04/16/2024 5 250 3,435.00 3 211 2,962.44 04/17/2024 3 101 1,388.75 4 122 1,695.80 04/18/2024 9 201 2,799.93 1 1 14.00 04/19/2024 3 101 1,388.75 1 1 13.85 04/22/2024 1 1 13.85 5 121 1,681.90 04/23/2024 2 200 2,710.00 - - - 04/25/2024 1 1 13.45 3 401 5,433.55 04/26/2024 1 100 1,350.00 11 700 9,597.00 04/29/2024 1 100 1,360.00 4 425 5,941.50 04/30/2024 2 101 1,414.00 10 641 9,211.17 05/02/2024 - - - 3 200 2,920.00 05/03/2024 - - - 1 100 1,470.00 05/06/2024 1 120 1,764.00 - - - 05/07/2024 10 620 8,965.20 5 65 955.50 05/08/2024 1 1 14.30 2 6 87.00 05/09/2024 14 654 9,345.66 - - - 05/10/2024 17 555 7,969.80 - - - 05/13/2024 2 120 1,716.00 - - - 05/14/2024 - - - 5 240 3,420.00 05/15/2024 1 24 338.40 1 120 1,716.00 05/16/2024 9 436 6,182.48 - - - 05/17/2024 3 63 882.00 - - - 05/20/2024 2 57 798.00 - - - 05/21/2024 1 120 1,668.00 - - - 05/22/2024 5 241 3,361.95 1 1 14.00 05/23/2024 5 440 6,058.80 4 35 490.00 05/24/2024 9 591 8,090.79 1 1 13.85 05/27/2024 3 138 1,883.70 9 511 7,051.80 05/28/2024 5 301 4,174.87 3 43 602.00 05/29/2024 3 33 458.70 9 234 3,297.06 05/30/2024 3 300 4,230.00 4 155 2,207.20 05/31/2024 3 240 3,396.00 5 133 1,911.21 06/03/2024 2 7 100.10 2 12 173.40





in EUR TOTAL 509 24,181 361,120.97 384 18,492 288,074.43 06/04/2024 2 120 1,704.00 - - - 06/05/2024 1 1 14.35 1 1 14.35 06/06/2024 1 120 1,704.00 - - - 06/07/2024 3 321 4,551.78 3 61 872.30 06/10/2024 5 336 4,670.40 7 23 322.00 06/11/2024 3 184 2,548.40 7 82 1,152.10 06/12/2024 4 200 2,790.00 4 17 238.00 06/13/2024 11 314 4,301.80 2 2 28.00 06/14/2024 24 1,013 13,483.03 1 1 13.60 06/17/2024 9 470 6,133.50 2 100 1,305.00 06/18/2024 - - - 8 400 5,280.00 06/19/2024 2 121 1,585.10 1 1 13.15 06/20/2024 7 255 3,320.10 2 151 1,978.10 06/21/2024 2 269 3,515.83 2 182 2,409.68 06/24/2024 15 534 7,011.42 3 170 2,278.00 06/25/2024 8 451 5,962.22 1 1 13.45 06/26/2024 9 460 5,860.40 5 351 4,541.94 06/27/2024 5 217 2,810.15 3 9 118.80 06/28/2024 3 200 2,566.00 - - -

