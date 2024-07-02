Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM
Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 431 769,27 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 1st 2024
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- 21,151 shares
- € 38,647.57
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 509
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 384
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,181 shares for € 361,120.97
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 18,492 shares for € 288,074.43
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 15,462 shares
- € 10,992.62
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 554
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 401
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,498 shares for € 551,072.84
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 23,528 shares for € 453,158.46
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|TOTAL
|509
|24,181
|361,120.97
|384
|18,492
|288,074.43
|01/02/2024
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,790.00
|01/03/2024
|6
|221
|3,902.86
|11
|259
|4,592.07
|01/04/2024
|4
|200
|3,530.00
|6
|242
|4,300.34
|01/05/2024
|1
|50
|885.00
|3
|150
|2,667.00
|01/08/2024
|2
|80
|1,404.80
|1
|7
|125.02
|01/09/2024
|-
|-
|-
|5
|343
|6,098.54
|01/10/2024
|3
|50
|890.00
|1
|200
|3,580.00
|01/11/2024
|1
|1
|17.80
|3
|151
|2,702.90
|01/12/2024
|3
|101
|1,777.60
|5
|383
|6,855.70
|01/16/2024
|1
|150
|2,670.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/17/2024
|3
|101
|1,797.80
|5
|121
|2,165.90
|01/18/2024
|4
|105
|1,858.50
|3
|241
|4,301.85
|01/19/2024
|-
|-
|-
|10
|569
|10,230.62
|01/22/2024
|-
|-
|-
|7
|700
|12,817.00
|01/23/2024
|4
|201
|3,688.35
|2
|151
|2,793.50
|01/24/2024
|-
|-
|-
|3
|250
|4,645.00
|01/25/2024
|1
|100
|1,850.00
|2
|121
|2,262.70
|01/26/2024
|26
|1,197
|21,378.42
|1
|1
|18.20
|01/29/2024
|8
|450
|7,722.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/30/2024
|5
|200
|3,330.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/31/2024
|6
|200
|3,320.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/01/2024
|2
|101
|1,666.50
|1
|1
|16.58
|02/02/2024
|3
|200
|3,290.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/05/2024
|5
|200
|3,280.00
|5
|27
|450.90
|02/06/2024
|6
|200
|3,304.00
|3
|93
|1,553.10
|02/08/2024
|7
|201
|3,246.15
|2
|201
|3,276.30
|02/09/2024
|3
|250
|3,975.00
|1
|200
|3,252.00
|02/12/2024
|-
|-
|-
|5
|870
|14,172.30
|02/13/2024
|-
|-
|-
|1
|200
|3,320.00
|02/14/2024
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|16.70
|02/15/2024
|13
|451
|7,400.91
|2
|6
|100.20
|02/16/2024
|-
|-
|-
|11
|413
|6,946.66
|02/19/2024
|6
|400
|6,660.00
|7
|226
|3,799.06
|02/20/2024
|9
|400
|6,612.00
|4
|160
|2,662.40
|02/21/2024
|5
|300
|4,950.00
|10
|440
|7,339.20
|02/22/2024
|4
|301
|4,876.20
|7
|155
|2,517.20
|02/23/2024
|9
|400
|6,492.00
|7
|206
|3,370.16
|02/26/2024
|2
|200
|3,180.00
|1
|94
|1,530.32
|02/27/2024
|4
|100
|1,590.00
|1
|100
|1,620.00
|02/29/2024
|8
|451
|7,071.68
|4
|151
|2,416.00
|03/01/2024
|2
|100
|1,575.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|2
|320
|5,190.40
|03/05/2024
|1
|1
|15.82
|10
|652
|10,516.76
|03/06/2024
|-
|-
|-
|5
|344
|5,676.00
|03/07/2024
|5
|300
|4,830.00
|3
|254
|4,191.00
|03/08/2024
|8
|240
|3,816.00
|7
|201
|3,258.21
|03/11/2024
|1
|50
|820.00
|2
|100
|1,650.00
|03/12/2024
|8
|201
|3,280.32
|1
|1
|16.42
|03/13/2024
|3
|51
|826.20
|1
|1
|16.28
|03/14/2024
|1
|7
|112.00
|10
|244
|3,938.16
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|TOTAL
|509
|24,181
|361,120.97
|384
|18,492
|288,074.43
|03/15/2024
|1
|43
|688.00
|3
|26
|421.20
|03/18/2024
|1
|100
|1,610.00
|2
|220
|3,616.80
|03/19/2024
|8
|400
|6,508.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/20/2024
|2
|8
|129.12
|4
|35
|567.00
|03/21/2024
|11
|501
|8,026.02
|3
|67
|1,085.40
|03/25/2024
|5
|361
|5,729.07
|1
|120
|1,944.00
|03/26/2024
|7
|360
|5,515.20
|1
|1
|15.90
|03/28/2024
|9
|400
|5,000.00
|1
|200
|2,500.00
|04/03/2024
|7
|251
|3,285.59
|5
|551
|7,449.52
|04/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|9
|500
|6,895.00
|04/05/2024
|2
|250
|3,475.00
|1
|1
|14.10
|04/08/2024
|-
|-
|-
|3
|399
|5,645.85
|04/09/2024
|8
|440
|6,054.40
|2
|100
|1,420.00
|04/10/2024
|4
|201
|2,753.70
|9
|326
|4,564.00
|04/11/2024
|2
|101
|1,414.00
|2
|151
|2,129.10
|04/12/2024
|3
|200
|2,760.00
|2
|7
|98.70
|04/15/2024
|5
|250
|3,475.00
|4
|107
|1,490.51
|04/16/2024
|5
|250
|3,435.00
|3
|211
|2,962.44
|04/17/2024
|3
|101
|1,388.75
|4
|122
|1,695.80
|04/18/2024
|9
|201
|2,799.93
|1
|1
|14.00
|04/19/2024
|3
|101
|1,388.75
|1
|1
|13.85
|04/22/2024
|1
|1
|13.85
|5
|121
|1,681.90
|04/23/2024
|2
|200
|2,710.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/25/2024
|1
|1
|13.45
|3
|401
|5,433.55
|04/26/2024
|1
|100
|1,350.00
|11
|700
|9,597.00
|04/29/2024
|1
|100
|1,360.00
|4
|425
|5,941.50
|04/30/2024
|2
|101
|1,414.00
|10
|641
|9,211.17
|05/02/2024
|-
|-
|-
|3
|200
|2,920.00
|05/03/2024
|-
|-
|-
|1
|100
|1,470.00
|05/06/2024
|1
|120
|1,764.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/07/2024
|10
|620
|8,965.20
|5
|65
|955.50
|05/08/2024
|1
|1
|14.30
|2
|6
|87.00
|05/09/2024
|14
|654
|9,345.66
|-
|-
|-
|05/10/2024
|17
|555
|7,969.80
|-
|-
|-
|05/13/2024
|2
|120
|1,716.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/14/2024
|-
|-
|-
|5
|240
|3,420.00
|05/15/2024
|1
|24
|338.40
|1
|120
|1,716.00
|05/16/2024
|9
|436
|6,182.48
|-
|-
|-
|05/17/2024
|3
|63
|882.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/20/2024
|2
|57
|798.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/21/2024
|1
|120
|1,668.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/22/2024
|5
|241
|3,361.95
|1
|1
|14.00
|05/23/2024
|5
|440
|6,058.80
|4
|35
|490.00
|05/24/2024
|9
|591
|8,090.79
|1
|1
|13.85
|05/27/2024
|3
|138
|1,883.70
|9
|511
|7,051.80
|05/28/2024
|5
|301
|4,174.87
|3
|43
|602.00
|05/29/2024
|3
|33
|458.70
|9
|234
|3,297.06
|05/30/2024
|3
|300
|4,230.00
|4
|155
|2,207.20
|05/31/2024
|3
|240
|3,396.00
|5
|133
|1,911.21
|06/03/2024
|2
|7
|100.10
|2
|12
|173.40
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|TOTAL
|509
|24,181
|361,120.97
|384
|18,492
|288,074.43
|06/04/2024
|2
|120
|1,704.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/05/2024
|1
|1
|14.35
|1
|1
|14.35
|06/06/2024
|1
|120
|1,704.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/07/2024
|3
|321
|4,551.78
|3
|61
|872.30
|06/10/2024
|5
|336
|4,670.40
|7
|23
|322.00
|06/11/2024
|3
|184
|2,548.40
|7
|82
|1,152.10
|06/12/2024
|4
|200
|2,790.00
|4
|17
|238.00
|06/13/2024
|11
|314
|4,301.80
|2
|2
|28.00
|06/14/2024
|24
|1,013
|13,483.03
|1
|1
|13.60
|06/17/2024
|9
|470
|6,133.50
|2
|100
|1,305.00
|06/18/2024
|-
|-
|-
|8
|400
|5,280.00
|06/19/2024
|2
|121
|1,585.10
|1
|1
|13.15
|06/20/2024
|7
|255
|3,320.10
|2
|151
|1,978.10
|06/21/2024
|2
|269
|3,515.83
|2
|182
|2,409.68
|06/24/2024
|15
|534
|7,011.42
|3
|170
|2,278.00
|06/25/2024
|8
|451
|5,962.22
|1
|1
|13.45
|06/26/2024
|9
|460
|5,860.40
|5
|351
|4,541.94
|06/27/2024
|5
|217
|2,810.15
|3
|9
|118.80
|06/28/2024
|3
|200
|2,566.00
|-
|-
|-
Attachment