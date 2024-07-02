New York, USA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atopic Dermatitis Market to Register Incremental Growth by 2034, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, Dermavant Sciences, Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer, Arena Pharmaceuticals

The dynamics of the atopic dermatitis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies. The rising research and prevalence, along with the emergence of novel therapies, will fuel the market during the forecast period of 2024–2034.

DelveInsight’s Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, atopic dermatitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted atopic dermatitis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for atopic dermatitis reached USD 17 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2034.

According to DelveInsight's analysis in 2023, the total diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis were around 53 million cases, in the 7MM, which are expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2024─2034.

cases, in the 7MM, which are expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2024─2034. Prominent companies working in the domain of atopic dermatitis, including Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, Dermavant Sciences, Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer, Arena Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Eli Lilly and Company, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Hangzhou Yirui Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd, LEO Pharma, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Brexogen Inc., Sanofi, Shaperon, UCB Pharma, Q32 Bio Inc., Akeso, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., Allakos Inc., Biosion, Inc., and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for atopic dermatitis. These novel atopic dermatitis therapies are anticipated to enter the atopic dermatitis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Some of the key therapies for atopic dermatitis treatment include Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, Lebrikizumab, ADX-629, YR001, Tralokinumab + TCS, Soquelitinib, BxC-I17e, Amlitelimab, HY209GEL, UCB1381, ADX-914, AK120, APG777, AK002, BSI-045B, and others.

and others. In December 2023 , the FDA expanded the approval of ADBRY (tralokinumab-ldrm) for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in children 12-17 years old.

, the FDA expanded the approval of for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in children 12-17 years old. In November 2023, Almirall received European Commission approval for EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

received European Commission approval for EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab) for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. In February 2023, the FDA extended CIBINQO's approval to encompass adolescents (≥12 years old).

Atopic Dermatitis Overview

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a complex, chronic, relapsing inflammatory skin condition often linked to other atopic disorders like food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and asthma. It is the most prevalent form of skin inflammation, typically beginning in early childhood but can manifest at any age, and may be recurrent or persistent throughout life. Symptoms of atopic dermatitis vary with age, but itching is a key feature. Common issues include sore or painful skin and sleep disturbances due to itching. Individuals with atopic dermatitis may develop rashes anywhere on the body that can ooze, leak fluid, and bleed when scratched, increasing the risk of infection. The skin can become dry and discolored, and frequent scratching may lead to thickened and hardened skin.

Atopic dermatitis arises from a multifaceted interplay of immune system dysfunction, genetic mutations in the epidermis, and environmental influences that compromise the skin barrier, leading to severely itchy skin lesions. Despite its nature, atopic dermatitis is not contagious. There is no definitive test for atopic dermatitis, nor is there a single symptom or characteristic that can confirm the disease. Each individual exhibits a unique mix of symptoms and rash presentations. The diagnosis is primarily based on the patient's medical history and a physical examination. In cases where the diagnosis is unclear, a skin biopsy may be performed to obtain a histopathological diagnosis of dermatitis.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The atopic dermatitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current atopic dermatitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The atopic dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Total Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Age

Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Severity

Total Diagnosed Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by Gender

Total Treated Cases of Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market

While there is no cure for atopic dermatitis, it can be effectively managed with existing treatment options. The atopic dermatitis treatment approach depends on the disease's pattern and severity. In the US, Europe, and Japan, the atopic dermatitis market is primarily dominated by topical treatments like emollients, topical corticosteroids (TCS) with antibiotics, topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs), and systemic treatments such as immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, and DUPIXENT (dupilumab), among others like phototherapy.

Drugs such as OLUMIANT (baricitinib) are approved in Europe and Japan, while CORECTIM (delgocitinib) ointment 0.5% is approved only in Japan, and EUCRISA (crisaborole) 2% ointment is approved in both the US and Europe. Maintenance therapy for atopic dermatitis includes the liberal use of emollients and daily bathing with soap-free cleansers. TCS is the first-line treatment for flare-ups, and pimecrolimus and tacrolimus, both TCIs, can be used alongside TCS.

Ultraviolet phototherapy is a safe and effective treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis when first-line treatments fall short. Additionally, antistaphylococcal antibiotics are useful for treating secondary skin infections. For patients experiencing severe sleep disturbances due to itching, a short-term, intermittent course of an oral sedating antihistamine like BENADRYL (diphenhydramine) or hydroxyzine may be offered. However, these are not routinely recommended because there is insufficient evidence that they reduce itching and they carry a risk of contact dermatitis.

The primary treatment for atopic dermatitis and its associated itching is the regular use of an emollient, which provides a protective barrier for the skin, retains moisture, and shields it from irritants. Specially formulated emollients may claim to have antimicrobial, anti-itch, and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, generously applying fragrance-free emollients helps retain and replenish skin moisture, reduces disease severity, extends the time between flare-ups, and serves as the main therapy for flare-ups and ongoing maintenance. This significantly reduces the need for prescription medications to manage atopic dermatitis.

Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Drugs and Companies

Key players include Amgen/Kyowa Kirin (Rocatinlimab), Dermavant Sciences/Japan Tobacco Pharmaceutical/Torii Pharmaceutical (Tapinarof), Cara Therapeutics (KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin)), BioMimetix (BMX-010), and others, are involved in developing drugs for atopic dermatitis.

The ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream, a topical medication, functions by inhibiting phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4), an enzyme within cells that promotes the production of inflammatory substances while reducing anti-inflammatory substances. This mechanism makes it effective in treating various inflammatory conditions such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). PDE4 inhibitors are well-established in dermatology, with some approved by the FDA for systemic treatment of plaque psoriasis. Roflumilast cream, specifically formulated for once-daily use, is a potent and selective PDE4 inhibitor. Arcutis’ studies on atopic dermatitis have demonstrated its efficacy. In November 2023, the FDA accepted Arcutis’ application to expand the use of Roflumilast Cream 0.15% for treating atopic dermatitis in adults and children as young as 6 years old. This decision was supported by positive results from the Phase III trials INTEGUMENT-1 and INTEGUMENT-2, affirming its efficacy and safety.

Rocatinlimab, an anti-OX40 human monoclonal antibody, functions by impeding and diminishing the population of OX40-expressing pathogenic T cells that instigate systemic and local inflammatory reactions. These T cells, identified for their OX40 expression, play a pivotal role in the pathophysiology of atopic dermatitis, as observed in patients’ lesions. The initial discovery of this antibody stemmed from a collaboration between Kyowa Kirin US Research and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Amgen and Kyowa Kirin have recently initiated the recruitment of participants for a comprehensive global Phase III program called the ROCKET program. This program aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of rocatinlimab in a diverse population of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis sufferers who bear a substantial disease burden. The company has indicated a projected approval timeframe for this atopic dermatitis drug around 2026/2027.

The other therapies in the pipeline for atopic dermatitis include

Lebrikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

ADX-629: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

YR001: Hangzhou Yirui Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd

Tralokinumab + TCS: LEO Pharma

Soquelitinib: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BxC-I17e: Brexogen Inc.

Amlitelimab: Sanofi

HY209GEL: Shaperon

UCB1381: UCB Pharma

ADX-914: Q32 Bio Inc.

AK120: Akeso

APG777: Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.

AK002: Allakos Inc.

BSI-045B: Biosion, Inc.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the atopic dermatitis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the atopic dermatitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics

The atopic dermatitis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The lack of a cure for atopic dermatitis and its associated pruritus provides a massive opportunity to launch effective novel therapies and targeted treatments, with the emergence of several novel mechanisms such as oral/topical JAK inhibitors, PDE inhibitors, IL-13 inhibitors, leukotriene inhibitors, Kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonists, and NK-1 receptor antagonists, in the upcoming market of atopic dermatitis and pruritus in atopic dermatitis.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the atopic dermatitis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the atopic dermatitis market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the atopic dermatitis market. Despite the lack of a cure for atopic dermatitis and its associated pruritus, current management strategies focus on avoiding triggers, enhancing skin hydration, managing exacerbating factors, and reducing inflammation. However, these strategies fall short of providing comprehensive management for atopic dermatitis. Increased public awareness, better access to health services, reimbursements, and financial support could enhance market accessibility for emerging drugs, thereby improving overall outcomes for atopic dermatitis and pruritus.

Moreover, atopic dermatitis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the atopic dermatitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the atopic dermatitis market growth.

Atopic Dermatitis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Atopic Dermatitis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Atopic Dermatitis Market Size in 2023 USD 17 Billion Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, Dermavant Sciences, Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer, Arena Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Eli Lilly and Company, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Hangzhou Yirui Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd, LEO Pharma, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Brexogen Inc., Sanofi, Shaperon, UCB Pharma, Q32 Bio Inc., Akeso, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., Allakos Inc., Biosion, Inc., and others Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, Lebrikizumab, ADX-629, YR001, Tralokinumab + TCS, Soquelitinib, BxC-I17e, Amlitelimab, HY209GEL, UCB1381, ADX-914, AK120, APG777, AK002, BSI-045B, and others

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and emerging therapies Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Atopic Dermatitis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atopic Dermatitis Market Key Insights 2. Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Introduction 3. Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Atopic Dermatitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Atopic Dermatitis Treatment and Management 7. Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Atopic Dermatitis Marketed Drugs 10. Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis 12. Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

