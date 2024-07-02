Global Coffee Capsules Market Size To Worth USD 14.2 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 7.48%

New York, United States , July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coffee Capsules Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.48% during the projected period.





A coffee capsule is a paper filter-free coffee container made of aluminum or plastic. It is typically different from other things since it is designed expressly to work with a certain brand or system. Utilizing single-serve vacuum-packed coffee capsules calls for certain equipment. As a result, producers release new formulas onto the market, such as coffee capsules. Caffeine also enhances athletic performance by increasing fatty acid oxidation and metabolism and releasing fatty acids from fat cells. There is a growing market for non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverage options include fruit juices, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, and RTD tea and coffee. Growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising health consciousness, and rising disposable income are all predicted to cause a rise in the use of non-alcoholic beverages. Popular non-alcoholic drinks, such as coffee, are valued for their strong caffeine flavor and scent. However, due to the detrimental impacts of packaging, it is anticipated that the demand for coffee capsules will decrease. Coffee capsules are not recyclable since they include both plastic and aluminum.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 95 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Coffee Capsule Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Aluminum, Compostable, PBT Plastic), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The aluminum segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coffee capsules market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the global coffee capsules market is divided into aluminum, compostable, and PBT plastic. Among these, the aluminum segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coffee capsules market during the projected timeframe. A combination of their simplicity of use and adaptability, aluminum coffee capsules have seen a significant increase in popularity recently. Customers who want to quickly and conveniently create delicious coffee without having to measure out coffee grounds or grind their own beans are starting to like aluminum coffee capsules more and more. Aluminium coffee capsules are in high demand due to the growing popularity of single-serve coffee makers such as Keurig and Nespresso. These machines, which are designed to use pre-packaged coffee capsules, allow users to quickly prepare one cup of coffee.

The commercial segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coffee capsules market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global coffee capsules market is divided into residential and commercial. Among these, the commercial segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coffee capsules market during the projected timeframe. The use of coffee capsules in an industrial setting has several advantages. Coffee capsules are a cost-effective and practical solution for businesses looking to provide a range of coffee choices without having to hire professional baristas or invest in specialist equipment. Coffee capsules additionally reduce waste and disarray, which is advantageous in hectic workplaces where productivity and organization are essential.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the coffee capsules market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global coffee capsules market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. Among these, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the coffee capsules market during the estimated period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide a wide variety of food, drink, and everyday items. Numerous brands of coffee capsules are among the many products available in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Customers have lots of alternatives when it comes to coffee capsules because supermarkets and hypermarkets have dedicated departments for them. The producers of coffee capsules sell directly to retailers or distributors, who resell the capsules to retailers that stock supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global coffee capsules market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global coffee capsules market over the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is heavily impacted by variables such as customers' changing lifestyles and preference for coffee over tea. Customers in the Asia-Pacific region, especially those from China, India, and Japan, prefer to purchase health-related goods. The strong demand for novel products in the Asia Pacific region is driving the market's growth. The market for coffee capsules is growing in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of rising coffee maker supply and demand.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global coffee capsules market during the projected timeframe. Coffee capsules, sometimes referred to as coffee pods, allow consumers to quickly and simply make one cup of coffee at home or at work. There are a number of factors driving the demand for coffee capsules in Europe, such as the rising popularity of single-serve coffee and the trend toward home brewing. Consumers are searching for quick and easy ways to enjoy delicious coffee at home without having to invest in bulky, costly coffee brewing supplies. coffee capsules' ease of use and convenience have increased their appeal. Because they have already been measured, ground, and packaged, they are a hassle-free option for clients who are rushed for time.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global coffee capsules Starbucks Corporation, illycaffè S.p.A., Coffeeza, The Kraft Heinz Company, Dualit Limited, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, RAVE COFFEE, Nestle Nespresso SA, Gourmesso Coffee, Blue Tokai Coffee, Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Gloria Jeans, DD IP Holder LLC, com, Starbucks Corporation, Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Arabica coffee capsules that are compatible with the Nespresso machine are being promoted as a way for Starbucks and Nespresso to bring the Starbucks coffee experience home. The new campaign aims to highlight the wide range of Flavors available in Starbucks' great coffee.

In February 2024, Nestle S.A., one of the leading producers of coffee, announced the launch of their new range of organic coffees. The most recent product to be added to the organic collection is the Nespresso Brazil Organic Coffee Capsule. This new product is a responsibly sourced 100% Arabica blend.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global coffee capsules market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Coffee Capsules Market, By Material

Aluminium

Compostable

PBT Plastic

Global Coffee Capsules Market, By End Use

Commercial

Residential

Global Coffee Capsule Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Global Coffee Capsules Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



