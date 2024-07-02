Circana Launches Advanced Capabilities to Size AI PC Market and Track Adoption Rates

CHICAGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO — July 2, 2024 — Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, announced the launch of capabilities that measure the fast-growing artificial intelligence personal computer (AI PC) market, tracking size and adoption rates for both businesses and consumers. With this expanded capability, Circana is providing a multiyear forecast for AI PCs enabling clients to better anticipate demand, plan distinctive new product features and collaborate with industry resellers and retailers to better understand future needs, requirements and opportunities.

Circana’s AI PC definition focuses on devices with components that facilitate a local AI-driven user experience or AI workload. As the AI PC market evolves, so will this definition and segmentation. Core to Circana’s approach was to add attribution for NPUs (neural processing unit) with TOPS measurements along with performance grade GPUs (graphic processing unit) enabling the most comprehensive analyses of the AI PC universe.

“Circana’s new capabilities allow our partners to measure a complete 360-degree view of what’s happening within the broader AI PC market, including sizing and forecasting the market by channel, brand and product, targeting AI PC buyers, directing media investment at them, and measuring lift from those efforts,” said Ian Hamilton, president, Global Technology, Home, Office Supplies, Circana. “AI is and will continue to be a rapidly evolving segment of the tech space, and this analysis will be critical to the industry’s ability to evolve with it.”

Key AI PC trends that stand out in the initial data include:

AI PC Adoption in 2024. Eight percent of notebooks units purchased YTD qualify as AI equipped PCs, with the GPU being the key qualifier. Two percent of those products have an NPU included of 40 TOPS or above.

Eight percent of notebooks units purchased YTD qualify as AI equipped PCs, with the GPU being the key qualifier. Two percent of those products have an NPU included of 40 TOPS or above. Consumer Adoption. While AI PCs are in the early stages of the deployment phase, consumers (mostly content creators) have a clearer understanding of the value proposition and use cases AI PCs bring than more general-use consumers

While AI PCs are in the early stages of the deployment phase, consumers (mostly content creators) have a clearer understanding of the value proposition and use cases AI PCs bring than more general-use consumers Business Adoption. Businesses are adopting AI PCs faster than consumers driven by a clearer understanding of specific use cases within specific functions and certain sector verticals

“Circana empowers our partners to win with AI, anticipating our clients' need to understand the unique dynamics occurring in the AI market,” said Mike Crosby, executive director and industry advisor, IT and B2B, Circana. “AI PCs hold immense potential for both consumers and businesses, and we are at the very beginning stages of development.”

For more insight into Circana’s complete view of B2B Technology, please visit https://www.circana.com/industry-expertise/b2b-technology/.