Toronto Dog Moms Hosts 5th Annual Barket Market: Bringing Pet Parents and the Local Dog Community Together

TORONTO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Dog Moms (TDM) is excited to announce the 5th Barket Market, taking place on Saturday, July 13th from 12 PM to 5 PM at Parkdale Hall, located at 1605 Queen Street West, Toronto. This highly anticipated event features over 30 local vendors, fun activities, community networking, and a celebration for dog lovers across Toronto and the GTA.



The Barket Market is a free annual event that offers guests the opportunity to shop local pet products, connect with pet parents and their dogs, enjoy a special photo opportunity and so much more.

Event highlights include:

Free Swag: Upon entry, the first 100 attendees will receive a free swag bag filled with dog products ranging from treats, toys, coupons and more.

Upon entry, the first 100 attendees will receive a free swag bag filled with dog products ranging from treats, toys, coupons and more. Photo Stage: Capture memorable moments with your dog at the Dienon campfire-themed photo booth.

Capture memorable moments with your dog at the Dienon campfire-themed photo booth. Vendor Exhibition : Visit over 30 local vendors and explore unique products and services tailored for your pets.

: Visit over 30 local vendors and explore unique products and services tailored for your pets. Raffles & Prizes: Enter to win exciting prizes throughout the day like a BarkBox subscription and more.

Attendees can RSVP on Facebook to stay up to date on event details and announcements. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate your pets and connect with the vibrant community.

About Toronto Dog Moms

Founded in 2019 by Ingrid Castro, Toronto Dog Moms is a pet parent community that holds community events throughout the year, while also providing products and resources to pet lovers. Over the past five years, TDM has hosted countless events while partnering with notable brands like Kiehl’s, Princess Margaret Hospital, and the Sheridan Hotel.

For more information about Toronto Dog Moms and the Barket Market, visit our website or contact info@torontodogmoms.com.