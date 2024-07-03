Construction Glass Market worth $144.3 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Construction Glass Market is projected to reach USD 144.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2% from USD 112.0 billion in 2024, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The key segments in the construction industry include residential, commercial, and others. Others include construction of educational institutes, stadiums, airports, bridges, and others. The growth in the residential segment is high due to increase in population, urbanization, increase in the number of nuclear families, and the economic condition. The growth in the commercial segment can be attributed to factors such as growth in economy, increased need for IT industries, demand for retail, and increase in foreign trade resulting in the demand for warehousing, and others. This is fuelling the demand for construction glass from various applications of construction industry.

List of Key Players in Construction Glass Market:

AGC Inc. (Japan) NSG Group (Japan) Saint-Gobain (France) Guardian Industries (US) Sisecam (Turkey) SCHOTT AG (Germany) Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Vitro (Mexico) China Glass Holdings Limited (China) Corning Incorporated (US) Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China)

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities in Construction Glass Market:

Drivers: Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings Restraints: Complex installation requirements. Opportunity: Renovation and retrofit projects. Challenge: Energy intensive manufacturing process

Key Findings of the Study:

The special glass type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, in terms of value. Soda-lime chemical composition segment to remain the largest chemical composition type in terms of volume during the forecast period. Commercial application segment to remain the largest end-use application in terms of volume during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2023, in terms of volume

Global construction glass market has been segmented based on the manufacturing processes. In 2023, float glass process dominated the market in terms of volume and value by contributing to the highest market share. The float glass process manufactures 100% flat glass. The flat glass produced is further processed as per the requirement. This glass is produced globally and is used mostly in the construction industry. The demand for flat glass varies as per the economic conditions of the construction sector.

In 2023, soda-lime chemical composition segment accounted for the largest market share of global construction glass market, in terms of volume. Soda-lime silicate is the flat glass used in the construction industry, obtained by melting the mixture at high temperature. The soda lime glass is the most widely used glass. The benefits of using soda-lime glass are that it is inexpensive, easy to melt & shape, and recyclable. It has certain limitations such as poor durability, low chemical resistance, and poor thermal shock resistance.

Based on type, the construction glass market is segmented into special glass, and low-E glass. In terms of value, and volume, special glass type dominated the global construction glass market. Special glass is further segmented into double glazing glass, laminated glass, and others. Double glazing glass accounts for high share of the construction glass and is widely used in windows and facades. Double glazing glass offers benefits such as energy cost savings, sound insulation, safety, reduce damage to furnishings, and provides limited condensation.

Based on the applications, the global construction glass market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and other applications (stadiums, educational institutes, and hospitals). The residential segment accounted for high market share in terms of volume in 2023 due to increase in urbanization and to make the buildings efficient. The rise in urban planning and population is driving the market for residential buildings. The main uses of glass in residential buildings are mainly for doors, facades, and windows. The building codes are driving the use of construction glass in residential buildings.

