Yantai Exhibition Celebrates 27th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to Motherland

HONG KONG, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 29, the celebration of the 27th Anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, organized by the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, was launched at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. As a significant part of this event, the Yantai exhibition themed "Enchanted Coast, Discover Yantai" was grandly unveiled at the park by focusing on the myth of the "Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea" and showcasing Yantai's natural scenery and cultural history.



The exhibition, held by the Information Office of Yantai Municipal People's Government, featured a huge scroll at the center, narrating the legend of the Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea, and depicting vivid characters of the eight immortals like Chan Kaolao, Lyu Dongbin, Ho Hsien-ku, Lan Ts'ai-ho, and Iron Crutch Li. Visitors could step through the scroll to learn about the stories of the Eight Immortals and experience the cultural heritage of classic legends.

The legend of the Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea has had a profound influence on Chinese culture, providing rich material for folk cultural and artistic creations and gradually gaining recognition worldwide. It was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

The exhibition also featured displays of famous Yantai landmarks such as Three Immortals Mountain, Chang Island, and Penglai Pavilion. Interactive experiences such as stamping at these locations actively engaged Hong Kong citizens, enhancing the enjoyment and interactivity of their visit.

Source: Information Office of Yantai Municipal People's Government