AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for June 2024 and Q2 2024

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

In June 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 570,803 passengers, which is a 3.7% decrease compared to June 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.5% to 25,383 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 9.8% to 86,651 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of 2024 (April-June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,451,768 passengers, which is a 5.8% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units increased by 1.7% to 86,813 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.4% to 209,760 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2024 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

 June 2024June 2023ChangeQ2 2024Q2 2023Change
Passengers570,803592,887-3.7%1,451,7681,541,081-5.8%
Finland–Sweden154,413182,237-15.3%355,435449,886-21.0%
Estonia–Finland336,430348,053-3.3%922,357921,3530.1%
Estonia–Sweden79,96062,59727.7%173,976169,8422.4%
       
Cargo Units25,38327,738-8.5%86,81385,3591.7%
Finland-Sweden3,4793,717-6.4%11,37910,6966.4%
Estonia-Finland18,25219,945-8.5%64,58661,2615.4%
Estonia-Sweden3,6524,076-10.4%10,84813,402-19.1%
       
Passenger Vehicles86,65196,086-9.8%209,760236,756-11.4%
Finland-Sweden9,05012,587-28.1%17,10923,598-27.5%
Estonia-Finland73,27179,982-8.4%184,496205,283-10.1%
Estonia-Sweden4,3303,51723.1%8,1557,8753.6%

                                

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The second quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 2 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
The second quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the cruise service from 12 October 2023. From 31 May 2024, the cruise ferry Victoria I is operating the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The shuttle vessel James Joyce (formerly Star) stopped operating the route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
The second quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels until 31 May 2024. The cruise ferry Victoria I that was added to the Tallinn-Stockholm route on 31 May will be operating the route until 31 August 2024. In addition to Tallinn-Stockholm route the cruise ferry Victoria I operated a special cruise to Gotland in June.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments

2024 June and Q2 ENG