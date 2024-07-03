Repeat: AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June 2024 and Q2 2024

In June 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 570,803 passengers, which is a 3.7% decrease compared to June 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.5% to 25,383 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 9.8% to 86,651 units in the same comparison.



In the second quarter of 2024 (April-June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,451,768 passengers, which is a 5.8% decrease compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units increased by 1.7% to 86,813 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.4% to 209,760 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2024 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

June 2024 June 2023 Change Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Passengers 570,803 592,887 -3.7% 1,451,768 1,541,081 -5.8% Finland–Sweden 154,413 182,237 -15.3% 355,435 449,886 -21.0% Estonia–Finland 336,430 348,053 -3.3% 922,357 921,353 0.1% Estonia–Sweden 79,960 62,597 27.7% 173,976 169,842 2.4% Cargo Units 25,383 27,738 -8.5% 86,813 85,359 1.7% Finland-Sweden 3,479 3,717 -6.4% 11,379 10,696 6.4% Estonia-Finland 18,252 19,945 -8.5% 64,586 61,261 5.4% Estonia-Sweden 3,652 4,076 -10.4% 10,848 13,402 -19.1% Passenger Vehicles 86,651 96,086 -9.8% 209,760 236,756 -11.4% Finland-Sweden 9,050 12,587 -28.1% 17,109 23,598 -27.5% Estonia-Finland 73,271 79,982 -8.4% 184,496 205,283 -10.1% Estonia-Sweden 4,330 3,517 23.1% 8,155 7,875 3.6%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The second quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate on the route for 2 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

The second quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the cruise service from 12 October 2023. From 31 May 2024, the cruise ferry Victoria I is operating the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The shuttle vessel James Joyce (formerly Star) stopped operating the route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

The second quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels until 31 May 2024. The cruise ferry Victoria I that was added to the Tallinn-Stockholm route on 31 May will be operating the route until 31 August 2024. In addition to Tallinn-Stockholm route the cruise ferry Victoria I operated a special cruise to Gotland in June.









