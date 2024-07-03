KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 JULY 2024 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Kalmar publishes comparative information for reporting segments and the Group’s key figures from year 2022 onwards

Kalmar publishes comparative information for reporting segments and the Group’s key figures from year 2022 onwards. In the carve-out financial statements which were published as part of the 22 May 2024 dated demerger and listing prospectus, Kalmar was reported as one segment. As presented in the demerger and listing prospectus, Kalmar’s reporting business segments are Equipment and Services as from 1 July 2024. Kalmar offers a wide range of heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing industries and to heavy logistics.

Kalmar publishes comparison figures for reporting segments and certain other unpublished Group’s key figures from years 2022 and 2023 as well as Q1-Q4/2023 and Q1/2024.

Outlook for 2024 unchanged

Kalmar reiterates its outlook published on 1 July 2024 stating that Kalmar’s comparable operating profit margin as a standalone company is estimated to be above 11 percent in 2024.

Kalmar’s reporting segments

Equipment

The Equipment segment consists of a portfolio of heavy material handling equipment to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing industries and heavy logistics. The Company’s equipment range includes reachstackers, forklift trucks, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, straddle carriers and Bromma spreaders.

Services

The Services segment consists of an offering of solutions to ensure Kalmar’s equipment uptime and productivity. Key offering includes spare parts, on-call and contract maintenance services, as well as lifecycle services, including refurbishments, fleet management and upgrades. Data, analytics and AI have a central role in the services offering.

Other

Other consists of Kalmar’s management and headquarter functions as well as the cost of certain central functions that are not allocated to business segments. In addition, activities not included in the Equipment or the Services segments are included in Other. These include the remaining activities related to heavy cranes business, which Kalmar decided to divest in 2022, as well as Kalmar’s share of the profits of the associated company.

The financial information included in this release is unaudited.

Segment information

All information presented is based on carve-out financial information. All figures presented have been rounded, which may cause, for example, the sum of individual figures to deviate from the presented sum total.

Sales, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 1,318 1,442 339 390 354 358 303 Services 549 567 145 142 135 145 136 Other 76 41 1 20 14 6 0 Internal sales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1,943 2,050 485 552 503 509 439





Sales by geographical area, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Europe 697 719 166 172 177 204 194 Finland 29 49 13 14 11 12 9 Other Europe 667 669 153 158 166 192 185 Americas 842 950 235 270 231 213 167 United States 651 735 177 209 183 166 124 Other Americas 191 215 58 62 48 46 43 AMEA 404 381 85 109 95 92 78 Total 1,943 2,050 485 552 503 509 439





Sales by geographical area, % 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Europe 36% 35% 34% 31% 35% 40% 44% Finland 2% 2% 3% 2% 2% 2% 2% Other Europe 34% 33% 32% 29% 33% 38% 42% Americas 43% 46% 48% 49% 46% 42% 38% United States 34% 36% 36% 38% 36% 33% 28% Other Americas 10% 10% 12% 11% 10% 9% 10% AMEA 21% 19% 17% 20% 19% 18% 18% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%





Orders received, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 1,526 1,167 329 302 266 270 247 Services 542 538 142 135 126 136 155 Other 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,081 1,705 471 437 392 405 402





Orders received by geographical area, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Europe 728 708 191 192 174 150 179 Americas 970 608 184 149 106 169 130 AMEA 383 389 95 96 112 86 94 Total 2,081 1,705 471 437 392 405 402





Orders received by geographical area, % 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Europe 35% 42% 41% 44% 45% 37% 44% Americas 47% 36% 39% 34% 27% 42% 32% AMEA 18% 23% 20% 22% 28% 21% 23% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%





Order book, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 1,254 928 1,224 1,146 1,063 928 859 Services 123 90 119 108 98 90 105 Other 51 7 47 26 11 7 7 Total 1,428 1,024 1,390 1,281 1,172 1,024 972





Operating profit and EBITDA, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 106.0 201.8 43.9 56.8 51.4 49.7 39.3 Services 99.0 95.6 27.0 25.6 21.8 21.2 22.8 Other -86.8 -57.2 -15.0 -10.8 -13.7 -17.7 -16.3 Operating profit 118.3 240.2 55.9 71.6 59.4 53.2 45.8 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 52.4 57.2 14.0 14.1 14.1 15.0 13.7 EBITDA 170.7 297.4 70.0 85.8 73.5 68.2 59.5





Operating profit, % 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 8.1% 14.0% 12.9% 14.6% 14.5% 13.9% 13.0% Services 18.0% 16.9% 18.6% 18.1% 16.1% 14.6% 16.8% Other < -100% < -100% < -100% -53.1% -98.8% < -100% < -100% Total 6.1% 11.7% 11.5% 13.0% 11.8% 10.5% 10.4%





Items affecting comparability, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment -0.4 - 0.0 0.0 - - 0.0 Services -0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 Other -49.4 -14.6 -0.5 0.1 -7.1 -7.1 -8.2 Items affecting comparability, total -50.6 -14.5 -0.4 0.0 -7.1 -7.0 -8.1 Restructuring costs -41.9 -1.2 -0.4 0.0 -0.5 -0.3 -0.1 Other items affecting comparability -8.7 -13.3 - - -6.6 -6.7 -8.1





Comparable operating profit, MEUR 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 106.5 201.8 43.9 56.8 51.4 49.7 39.3 Services 99.8 95.6 27.0 25.6 21.8 21.2 22.8 Other -37.4 -42.7 -14.6 -10.8 -6.7 -10.6 -8.1 Total 168.9 254.7 56.3 71.6 66.5 60.3 53.9





Comparable operating profit, % 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 8.1% 14.0% 12.9% 14.6% 14.5% 13.9% 13.0% Services 18.3% 16.9% 18.6% 18.1% 16.1% 14.6% 16.7% Other -49.3% < -100% < -100% -53.4% -47.8% < -100% < -100% Total 8.7% 12.4% 11.6% 13.0% 13.2% 11.8% 12.3%





Average number of employees 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 2,624 2,662 2,656 2,669 2,679 2,662 2,542 Services 2,291 2,233 2,251 2,235 2,241 2,233 2,161 Other 147 231 202 218 228 231 426 Total 5,062 5,125 5,109 5,121 5,147 5,125 5,129





Number of employees at the end of the period 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Equipment 2,653 2,562 2,666 2,702 2,699 2,562 2,535 Services 2,269 2,188 2,227 2,235 2,243 2,188 2,164 Other 177 241 217 233 244 241 419 Total 5,099 4,991 5,110 5,170 5,186 4,991 5,118





Number of employees at the end of the period by geographical area 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Europe 2,903 2,806 2,918 2,947 2,952 2,806 2,946 Americas 620 616 634 682 662 616 600 AMEA 1,576 1,569 1,558 1,541 1,572 1,569 1,572 Total 5,099 4,991 5,110 5,170 5,186 4,991 5,118

Other comparative information

Kalmar Group, carve-out 2022 2023 Q1/23 Q2/23 Q3/23 Q4/23 Q1/24 Gross profit, MEUR 385.5 509.3 122.2 132.6 121.9 132.5 112.4 Gross profit, % of sales 19.8% 24.8% 25.2% 24.0% 24.2% 26.0% 25.6% Profit before taxes, MEUR 117.5 241.5 55.6 71.4 61.1 53.4 47.7 Profit before taxes, % of sales 6.0% 11.8% 11.5% 12.9% 12.1% 10.5% 10.9% Profit for the period, MEUR 92.6 193.8 44.9 55.8 49.7 43.3 33.4 Profit for the period, % of sales 4.8% 9.5% 9.3% 10.1% 9.9% 8.5% 7.6% Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes, MEUR 178.5 256.8 -2.0 -1.5 131.3 128.9 101.7 Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, % 12.4% 24.4% 15.4% 22.7% 23.2% 24.4% 22.5%

