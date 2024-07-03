Major Shareholder Announcement

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR no. 44 79 14 47, (“Svitzer Group”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Morgan Stanley that as of 26 June 2024, Morgan Stanley directly or indirectly holds under 5% of the total shares and voting rights in Svitzer Group.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com .

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen

Head of Investor Relations and FP&A

T: +45 24941654

E: ir@svitzer.com

Anders Crillesen

Global Head of Communications

E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com

Attachment