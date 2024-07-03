Animal Disinfectants Market to Hit $4.9 billion by 2028

Chicago, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The animal disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028 from USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period in terms of value There has been a rise in the number of livestock diseases in recent years, such as avian influenza, swine flu, and bovine tuberculosis. These diseases can cause significant economic losses to farmers, as well as animal suffering. Animal disinfectants can help to prevent the spread of these diseases and protect livestock health.

The global demand for meat and dairy products is growing, which is leading to an increase in the number of livestock farms. This, in turn, is increasing the risk of disease transmission. Animal disinfectants can help to reduce the risk of disease transmission and keep livestock healthy. There is a growing awareness of animal welfare issues, which is leading to increased demand for products that can help to protect animal health. Animal disinfectants can help to prevent the spread of disease and keep animals healthy, which is in line with the growing focus on animal welfare.

Drivers and Opportunities

Driver: Increasing occurrences of diseases among livestock

Incidences of livestock diseases have been on the rise over the past decade; this can be attributed to the increasing livestock population and meat exports, resulting in the spread of livestock diseases across different regions. The World Organization for Animal Health 2020 has detailed a list of diseases affecting different livestock species. In 2022, at least 24 countries in South Asia, East Asia, and Southeast Asia are at risk of lumpy skin disease (LSD), which has transformed into a transboundary animal disease.

Opportunity: Rise in consumer preference for biological disinfectants

The demand for biological disinfectants is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of the rising consumer inclination toward non-toxic disinfectants coupled with the rising livestock production globally. The general consumer perception is toward the toxic nature of synthetic formulations that farmers are seeking to avoid and adopt biological solutions. The recent change in the regulatory requirements in the developed markets, including the classification of formaldehyde as a possible carcinogen, is a key factor expected to propel the demand for biological disinfectants.

By application, the dairy cleaning segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The cleaning of dairy cattle involves removing equipment and bedding before cleaning. The nature of the surfaces will influence the disinfection process. Rough and porous surfaces are difficult to disinfect in comparison to smooth surfaces. Both the milking parlor and milk toxin-producing machines must be cleaned daily. The milking machines, including the teat dips and milk tongs, are among the major sources of infection and can have an adverse impact on the health of the livestock. Therefore, these disinfectants can be applied to various areas, including milking parlors, holding pens, feeding areas, equipment like milking machines and others to thoroughly sanitize and eliminate the potential sources of contamination. Also, the regular utilization of animal disinfectants in dairy cleansing helps to create a healthier and more productive environment for both animals and dairy workers, thereby promoting the overall well-being and efficiency of the dairy operation.

The liquid segment of the by form segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate in the animal disinfectants market

The liquid segment of the animal disinfectants market has the highest share due to several reasons. Firstly, liquid disinfectants are easy to use and have a wide application range, making them convenient for various animal facilities. Additionally, liquids can effectively penetrate surfaces and provide thorough disinfection. With the increasing emphasis on biosecurity and disease prevention, the demand for efficient and versatile liquid disinfectants is expected to grow, driving the projected rise in the liquid segment of the market.

The Europe region accounted for the largest growing market, in terms of value, of the global animal disinfectants market in 2028

The Europe region accounted for the largest market share in the animal disinfectants industry due to several key factors. Firstly, Europe has a significant presence of livestock and poultry farming, making it a major market for animal disinfectants. The region also has stringent regulations and standards for animal health and welfare, necessitating the use of high-quality disinfectants. Additionally, the growing awareness about zoonotic diseases and the importance of biosecurity measures has further driven the demand for animal disinfectants in Europe, contributing to its leading position in the market.

Key Players in the Market

Neogen Corporation (US)

GEA Group (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Zoetis (US)

Solvay (Belgium)

Stockmeier Group (Germany)

Kersia Group (France)

Ecolab (US)

Albert Kerbl GmbH (Germany)

PCC Group (Germany)

