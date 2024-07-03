Blockchain in Automotive Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Infrastructure, Applications, Software, and Services

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Automotive - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blockchain can benefit every level of the automotive value chain, from supply chain management to sales and post-sale activity. Supply chain traceability tools help automakers by providing transparent and immutable records of transactions. This can also help them achieve their sustainability goals by enabling the procurement of ethically sourced raw materials. Smart contracts can automate automotive supplier transactions, minimizing payout times.

Customers can access transparent and secure vehicle history, ownership, and maintenance records. This reduces fraud in the used car market, promoting trust and improving resale value. Digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), can promote customer loyalty and create new ways for vendors to interact with customers.

Cost and complexity will hinder widespread adoption



The success of blockchain in the automotive sector is heavily dependent on scale. Typically, only large automakers have the capital and existing technology infrastructure to implement blockchain. Conducting testing and research into blockchain adoption can be costly, especially for smaller automakers with fewer resources. Automakers often partner with specialist blockchain vendors, which requires customization and complex integration with existing automotive systems.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the Blockchain theme. The detailed value chain comprises four layers: infrastructure, applications, software, and services. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across both segments.

It identifies automotive challenges, such as ESG, CASE megatrends, geopolitics, labor shortages, cost efficiency, high inflation, and supply chain disruption, and an impact assessment of blockchain on the automotive industry, addressing these challenges.

Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Automotive Challenges

The Impact of Blockchain on Automotive

Case Studies Blockchain Timeline

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

Blockchain Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

