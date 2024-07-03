Canada Future of Foodservice Study 2023-2028

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada - The Future of Foodservice to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analyst report provides extensive insight and analysis of the Canadian Foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.



Canada's GDP per capita declined by 1.1% in 20231. This decline is attributable to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that compounded the domestic banking sector's challenges. High inflation and increasing interest rates significantly hampered the consumer sentiment.

In 2023, the working-age population (aged 15-64 years) made up 63.8% of the total population, which is expected to decline to 61.7% in 2028. Meanwhile, the proportion of older people (aged 65+ years) is expected to increase from 20.5% in 2023 to 23.1% in 2028.



The report includes :

Overview of Canada's macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on the Canadian foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth, and annual household income distribution.

Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) within the Canadian foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price.

Customer segmentation: Identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits, and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Canadian population.

Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

Scope

The total revenue of the Canadian profit sector was estimated at CAD113.5 billion ($84.1 billion) in 2023, posting a CAGR of 2.3% during 2018-23. The resilient financial system despite global macroeconomic headwinds, along with tourism initiatives by the government, aided foodservice sales. However, high inflation posed a challenge.

The QSR channel registered the highest CAGR during 2018-23, at 4.5%, followed by the FSR channel at 3%. During 2023-28, the profit sector will register a relatively strong CAGR of 5.6%. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 3.1% during this period, while the number of outlets will yield a CAGR of 0.7%.

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2023-28) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Summary & Key Points

Metrics

Key Players

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Coffee & Tea Shop

Pub, Club & Bar

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

McDonald's

Subway

A Great American Brand

Yum! Brands

Pizza Pizza

Recipe Unlimited

Boston Pizza

MTY Food

Wild Wing

Restaurant Brands International

Starbucks

Second Cup

Chairman's Brand

Fox & Fiddle

Shark Club

Mark James. The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse

Mckibbin's Irish Pub

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji96wd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.