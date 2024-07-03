Thailand Behavioural Trends , Purchase and Consumption Habits Report 2024

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Values and Behaviour in Thailand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report visually explores everyday habits and behaviours which reflect consumers' beliefs and values, linking behavioural trends with purchase and consumption habits.



The Consumer Values and Behaviour in Thailand report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Values market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope

Consumer values and behaviour in Thailand

Taking health and safety measures before leaving the home paramount for Thai consumers

Generation X most comfortable with their identity and expressing themselves

Thai consumers extensively research the products and services they consume

Baby boomers enjoy interacting with all brands, new and old

Thai consumers not convinced they will work less in the future

Gen Z believe they will take on more work and must work harder in the future

Baby boomers spend the most time doing activities at home

Safe location remains the most desired home feature

Thai consumers prefer to cook and bake for themselves at home

Thai consumers way more confident in their cooking skills compared to rest of the world

Baby boomers not held back by barriers to cooking at home

Focusing on nutritional labels most important dietary restrictions for Thai consumers

Millennials strongest advocates of a lenient work-life balance

Job security remains number one work priority in Thailand

Consumers in Thailand aim to maintain a strict boundary between work and personal life

Thai consumers enjoy pursuing shopping as a pleasurable pastime

Baby boomers most interested in leaving the home for leisure activities

Thai consumers prioritise safe destination when travelling

Younger generations expect to get the most value for money options when on vacation

Thai consumers choose to run or jog at least weekly for exercise

Team sports and group classes filled with baby boomers

Consumers are interested in meditation to improve wellbeing

Thai consumers are feeling uneasy about the effects of climate change

Consumers less active in behaviours impacting the environment compared to rest of the world

Baby boomers least concerned about green behaviours and activism

Thai consumers are much less interested in shopping malls compared to the global average

Younger generations more likely to browse stores without making a purchase

Consumers strive to live a simplistic lifestyle free of material desires

Younger consumers especially interested in purchasing private label offerings

Thai consumers expect to increase spending on health and wellness

Gen X expect to increase their spending on health and wellness the most

Thai consumers are capable of routinely putting away a fraction of their salary

Younger generations leading the pack in positive saving habits

Millennials less inclined to try and save money over the next year

Thai consumers take an active role in controlling the sharing of data and managing privacy settings

Baby boomers most active in managing their online profiles and marketing initiatives

Thai consumers committed to social networking daily

Thai millennials are the most active cohort in frequency of online activities

Younger generations most frequently purchase goods online

Thai consumers actively engage with companies online, far above global averages

Thai millennials driving online interactions with companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwwt06

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.