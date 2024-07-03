Year of the Disruptors: Social Trends to Watch in 2024 - AI, Creators and Search Usher in a New Era as Old Behaviors Reemerge

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Trends to Watch in 2024: AI, Creators and Search Usher in a New Era as Old Behaviors Reemerge" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pace of change in social media won't slow in 2024. The rising number of disruptors - whether it's AI, creators, social search, or TikTok Shop - will both reshape old trends and create new ones.

What's old in social media is new again as video grows longer and more evergreen, a new wave of social agencies of record emerges, and Gen Z gravitates even more toward private communication. AI, the creator economy, search, and commerce will give those trends a modern twist, but marketers will also have to grapple with the nearly decade-old challenge of navigating social media during an election year.

Key Topics Covered:

Social media will have a bigger seat at the marketing strategy table

Social video will get longer as platforms chase ad revenues

Engagement will shift further into direct messaging

Search will be the next social commerce battleground

Social media's subscription experiment will continue

GenAI and the 'new era of news' will turbocharge misinformation

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Current and Future Spending on Social Media Marketing Activities According to US CMOs, Feb 2020-2028 (% of marketing budget)

Video's Share of Average Daily Social Network Time Is Huge but Approaching a Plateau (% of social time spent among US adult users, 2019-2025)

Over Half of US Gen Zers Use Social Media for Direct Messaging (% of respondents, top 5 activities, July 2023)

Where US Adults Start Their Online Product Searches, Gen Z vs. Total, Q1 2023 (% of respondents)

Social Media Platform Monetization Approaches Preferred by US Adults, March 2023 (% of respondents)

US Adults Who Regularly Get News From Select Social Media Platforms, 2020 & 2023 (% of social media site users)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slbyya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.