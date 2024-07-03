Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutic Market Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 55+ Companies and 60+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peritoneal cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Peritoneal cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Peritoneal cancer- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the peritoneal cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and peritoneal cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth peritoneal cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Peritoneal cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence peritoneal cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve peritoneal cancer.



Peritoneal cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the peritoneal cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Peritoneal cancer Emerging Drugs

Masitinib: AB Science



Masitinib is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor. It modulates the activity of mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through targeting a limited number of kinases without inhibiting, at therapeutic doses, kinases associated with known toxicities. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. Masitinib's mechanism of action in peritoneal cancer involves inhibiting tumor growth by targeting specific kinases like KIT and PDGFR, crucial for cancer progression, without causing general toxicity. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of peritoneal cancer.



Azenosertib: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals



Azenosertib is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class small molecule Wee1 inhibitor in development for the treatment of cancer. Inhibition of WEE1, a DNA damage response kinase, drives cancer cells into mitosis without being able to repair damaged DNA, resulting in cell death. Currently, there are no FDA-approved WEE1 inhibitors, and we have designed Azenosertib to have advantages over other investigational therapies, including superior selectivity and pharmacokinetic properties. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of peritoneal cancer.



IMGN151: ImmunoGen



IMGN151 is a next-generation ADC, designed to address the unmet needs of cancer patients with tumor types expressing lower levels of folate receptor alpha (FR?). IMGN151 comprises an asymmetric, bivalent, biparatopic antibody targeting two independent epitopes of FR?, linked to a highly potent maytansinoid derivative, DM21, via a cleavable peptide linker with enhanced stability, longer half-life, and increased bystander activity. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of peritoneal cancer.



Peritoneal cancer: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different peritoneal cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Peritoneal cancer

There are approx. 55+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Peritoneal cancer. The companies which have their peritoneal cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, AB Science.

Peritoneal cancer: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Peritoneal cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging peritoneal cancer drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Peritoneal cancer drugs?

How many Peritoneal cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Peritoneal cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Peritoneal cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Peritoneal cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zenith Epigenetics

Mersana Therapeutics

Seagen

Sutro Biopharma

Shattuck Labs

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Rhizen Pharmaceutical

Oncoinvent

ImmunoGen

Arsenal Biosciences

EMD Serono Research & Development Institute

Medicenna Therapeutics

Array BioPharma

Key Products

Azenosertib

ZEN003694

XMT-1660

Tisotumab vedotin

STRO-002

SL-172154

SCB-313

RP12146

Radspherin

IMGN151

AB-1015

M6620

MDNA11

MEK162

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Peritoneal cancer Report Insights

Peritoneal cancer Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Peritoneal cancer Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11hvfq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.