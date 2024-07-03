Peritoneal Cancer Therapeutic Market Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 55+ Companies and 60+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peritoneal cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Peritoneal cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
"Peritoneal cancer- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the peritoneal cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and peritoneal cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth peritoneal cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Peritoneal cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence peritoneal cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve peritoneal cancer.
Peritoneal cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the peritoneal cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Peritoneal cancer Emerging Drugs
Masitinib: AB Science
Masitinib is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor. It modulates the activity of mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through targeting a limited number of kinases without inhibiting, at therapeutic doses, kinases associated with known toxicities. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. Masitinib's mechanism of action in peritoneal cancer involves inhibiting tumor growth by targeting specific kinases like KIT and PDGFR, crucial for cancer progression, without causing general toxicity. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of peritoneal cancer.
Azenosertib: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Azenosertib is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class small molecule Wee1 inhibitor in development for the treatment of cancer. Inhibition of WEE1, a DNA damage response kinase, drives cancer cells into mitosis without being able to repair damaged DNA, resulting in cell death. Currently, there are no FDA-approved WEE1 inhibitors, and we have designed Azenosertib to have advantages over other investigational therapies, including superior selectivity and pharmacokinetic properties. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of peritoneal cancer.
IMGN151: ImmunoGen
IMGN151 is a next-generation ADC, designed to address the unmet needs of cancer patients with tumor types expressing lower levels of folate receptor alpha (FR?). IMGN151 comprises an asymmetric, bivalent, biparatopic antibody targeting two independent epitopes of FR?, linked to a highly potent maytansinoid derivative, DM21, via a cleavable peptide linker with enhanced stability, longer half-life, and increased bystander activity. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of peritoneal cancer.
Peritoneal cancer: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different peritoneal cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Peritoneal cancer
There are approx. 55+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Peritoneal cancer. The companies which have their peritoneal cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, AB Science.
Peritoneal cancer: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Peritoneal cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging peritoneal cancer drugs.
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing Peritoneal cancer drugs?
- How many Peritoneal cancer drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Peritoneal cancer?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Peritoneal cancer therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Peritoneal cancer and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- Zenith Epigenetics
- Mersana Therapeutics
- Seagen
- Sutro Biopharma
- Shattuck Labs
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- Rhizen Pharmaceutical
- Oncoinvent
- ImmunoGen
- Arsenal Biosciences
- EMD Serono Research & Development Institute
- Medicenna Therapeutics
- Array BioPharma
Key Products
- Azenosertib
- ZEN003694
- XMT-1660
- Tisotumab vedotin
- STRO-002
- SL-172154
- SCB-313
- RP12146
- Radspherin
- IMGN151
- AB-1015
- M6620
- MDNA11
- MEK162
Phases
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Recombinant fusion proteins
- Small molecule
- Monoclonal antibody
- Peptide
- Polymer
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
Peritoneal cancer Report Insights
- Peritoneal cancer Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Peritoneal cancer Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11hvfq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.