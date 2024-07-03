Asia Pacific Animal Feed Industry Research 2024-2029: Growing Focus on Animal Health and Increase in Demand for Organic Meat to Propel Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Animal Feed Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific animal feed market is evaluated at US$155.521 billion for the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.16% reaching the market size of US$236.309 billion by the year 2029.



Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income in the region are expected to be the prime drivers behind this growth during the forecast period. In countries like India, the livestock population especially cattle, are associated with the rising human population, changing technology and growing meat industry in the region in the coming years. In addition, rising consumer health awareness is further expected to widen up growth opportunities for vendors and manufacturers in the region.

The development and growth of livestock production across the region are expected to lead to significant demand for highly nutritious animal feed products. The rise in the industrial production of beef, pork, mutton, and poultry overgrazing and mixed farming is projected to boost the demand for high-grade animal feed products in the Asia Pacific.



Market Drivers

Growing focus on animal health and increase in the demand for organic meat to propel market growth.



Increased cattle farming is projected to drive demand for animal feed, due to the burgeoning demand for animal-based products by humans. Natural growth supporters are thus forecasted to be active in the market as their momentum grows further.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of using feed additives to mitigate or even prevent harmful diseases has resulted in a shift from using standard animal feed to adopting functional and premium variants that would help improve enzootic disease immunity while also reducing the risk of metabolic disorders, injuries, acidosis, and infections.

Furthermore, a rise in the demand for organic meat from consumers across various countries in the region, as well as the undertaking of new animal-rearing practices and the maintenance of high farming standards, has projected a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $155.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $236.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Competitive Environment And Analysis



Major Players And Strategy Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, And Collaborations

Competitive Dashboard

Company Profiles

Cargill, Incorporated

Kemin Industries, Inc.

New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd.,

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Weston Milling Animal Nutrition

De Heus Beheer B.V.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Alltech Inc.

East Hope Group

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Segmentation:

By Type

Fodder

Forage

Compound Feed

By Livestock

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Cattle

Poultry

Others

By Raw Materials

Soya

Canola

Rendered Meal

Others

By Production Systems

Integrated

Commercial mills

By Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Distributor

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ms4unz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment