Brazil Retail Ecommerce and Digital Buyer Trends Report 2024: Unpacking How and Where Consumers Spend Their Money Online in Latin America's Largest Ecommerce Market

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Retail Ecommerce and Digital Buyer Trends in 2024: Unpacking How and Where Consumers Spend Their Money Online in Latin America's Largest Ecommerce Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a projected $81.74 billion in sales in 2024, Brazil's retail ecommerce market is the largest in Latin America. The nation will also have this year's third-fastest-growing digital economy worldwide after the Philippines and Malaysia, respectively.

Several factors will fuel its double-digit growth through 2024 and beyond, including more favorable macroeconomic conditions, an increased shift online across most major product categories, and the broader democratization of ecommerce among consumers from all walks of life. Brands and retailers that understand the nuances of Brazil's diverse shopper base - along socioeconomic, generational, and regional lines - stand to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market and win consumers' hearts, minds, and wallets.

This report will:

Share latest forecasts for retail ecommerce sales and digital buyers in Brazil.

Explore the purchasing behaviors of Brazil's more than 100 million digital buyers.

Help brands and retailers capitalize on opportunities for growth as shopping habits shift further online.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/907swp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.