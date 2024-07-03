Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Trends to Watch in 2024: 5 Ways Retail Media, Commerce and AI Will Redefine the Regional Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This trends report explores how retail media, commerce, and generative AI will be redefined in 2024 and what businesses need to know to get ahead

The Latin American economy is on the upswing, with digital innovation in the driver's seat. This year, expect retail media, social commerce, and generative AI (genAI) to take center stage in a cookieless world. Meanwhile, Argentina's newly inaugurated president will dampen any hope for a common regional currency, but dollarization is on the table.

.Key Topics Covered:

First-party data's value will soar as the cookies crumble

Mercado Libre will dominate Latin America's retail media industry

China's growing presence in Latin America will influence shopping habits

Companies will put AI experimentation into practice

A euro-style common currency will remain a pipe dream in Latin America

Importance of Retailers' First-Party Data Among Ad Buyers in the Americas, by Country, Nov 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

Retail Media Digital Ad Spending in Brazil vs. Mexico, 2021-2025 (millions)

Retail Media Digital Ad Spending Share in Mexico, by Company, 2019-2025 (% of total)

Retail Media Digital Ad Spending Share in Brazil, by Company, 2019-2025 (% of total)

Attitude Toward China's Growing Influence* Among Internet Users in Select Countries in the Americas, Aug 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

Social Buyers Penetration Worldwide, 2024 (% of digital buyers)

Marketers Worldwide Whose Companies Have Rolled Out Formal AI Trainings, by Country, April 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

Adults in Latin America Who Believe Products/Services That Use AI Will Profoundly Impact Their Daily Lives, by Country, June 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

Degree to Which Consumers in Latin America Would Support a Measure to Create a Common Regional Currency to Increase Trade, by Country, Nov 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

Degree to Which Adults in Argentina Agree With Select Political and Economic Measures, June 2023 (% of respondents)

Companies Featured

Mercado Libre

