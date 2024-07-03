US Social Network Ad Spending and Trends Report 2024: Robots, AI and Ad Spending From China Invigorate the Market

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Network Ad Spending and Trends Q4 2023: Robots, AI and Ad Spending From China Invigorate the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US' second-biggest ad market rallied in 2023 thanks to ad buyers in China and investments in automation paying off.

At the beginning of 2023, an unusual swath of clouds hung over the US social advertising market. Today, those clouds have largely dispersed, thanks to significantly higher ad loads, a continued focus on performance advertising, and a huge influx of ad spending from China.

Key Question: What's behind the upswing in the social ad spending market?

What's behind the upswing in the social ad spending market? Key Stat: We expect social ad spending to grow 13.5% in 2024.

The US social ad spending market has steadied itself

Facebook: Back to growth

Instagram: More logs for the fire

TikTok: Still rolling

Pinterest: Leaning into the bottom of the funnel

Snapchat is still making its way out of the wilderness

X has put a target on its back

US Social Network Ad Spending Forecast for 2024 Is Now 10% Higher

Social Will Just Retain Its Title of Second-Biggest Ad Spending Channel Through 2027

By 2025, Facebook and Instagram's US Ad Revenues Will Be Nearly Identical

TikTok Will Account for More Than 10% of US Social Ad Spending in 2024

TikTok's Average US Ad Revenue Per User Will Be More Than Triple Snapchat's in 2023

2024 Estimate for X's US Ad Revenue Is About One-Third What We Estimated in Q4 2022

Natasha Blumenkron - Tinuiti, Vice President, Paid Social

Chris Costello - Skai, Senior Director, Marketing Research

