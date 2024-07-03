The Canadian Dermatology Association Announces 2024 Award Recipients

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is proud to announce this year’s recipients of its Member Awards and Public Education Awards, following a detailed review of nominations received by the Membership and Awards Committee using a thorough scoring system.



2024 CDA Member Awards

These awards recognize Certified Dermatologists for excellence in leadership, clinical care, education, and research in the medical care of skin, hair, and nails.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Kirk Barber

This award honours Certified Dermatologists who have made a lasting impact in dermatology through their professional accomplishments. This year's CDA Lifetime Achievement Award honours an outstanding member, Dr. Kirk Barber. He has provided outstanding dermatologic care to patients for over 40 years. His wealth of experience and encyclopedic medical knowledge reveal unparalleled clinical acumen. As the current vice president of the Camp Liberté Society, which he brought to Alberta, children affected by skin conditions are now able to experience a magical summer camp.

A clinical professor in the departments of Medicine and Community Health Sciences at the University of Calgary, Dr. Barber is also an engaging, effective educator, using traditional to cutting-edge modalities to teach more effectively and be a role model for the next generation of dermatologists. Dr. Barber has also served as a principal investigator on more than 150 clinical trials and possesses a wealth of expertise in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. As Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, Dr. Barber has elevated the profile of our national scientific journal and doubled the journal’s impact factor. He is a dedicated clinician, educator, innovator, and scholar, not only providing exceptional service to his patients and his community, but also bringing honor to our profession.

Award of Merit: Jennifer Beecker

The CDA Award of Merit recognizes outstanding contributions to the CDA and dermatology. This year’s recipient, Dr. Jennifer Beecker, is recognized for her groundbreaking research, tireless contributions to the CDA, and her role as chair of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada Dermatology Examination Board. In her role as Research Director, Division of Dermatology, at The Ottawa Hospital, Dr. Beecker has contributed to 74 peer-reviewed publications and has received numerous grants for research projects at TOH.

She has been a consistent leader and mentor for the residency program at the University of Ottawa, supporting their scholarships, research, and publications for the last 12 years. Dr. Beecker also actively engages in several volunteer and leadership committees. She has been the longest serving board member of the CDA and has won the President’s Cup twice.

Practitioner of the Year Award: Dr. Steven Glassman

The CDA Practitioner of the Year Award honours Canadian dermatologists who provide excellence in patient care to their community and whose major focus is clinical practice.

This year’s recipient, Dr. Steven Glassman, provides unparalleled service to the community. He runs the phototherapy units at two different hospitals, as well as volunteering to do more call weeks than any of his peers. On a regular basis, he mentors numerous medical students and dermatology residents. He freely volunteers his time, including as the president of the local dermatology charity, the National Capital Skin Diseases Foundation.

Dr. Glassman is an excellent teacher, mentor, and clinician. His willingness to share knowledge, engage in interdisciplinary collaboration, and maintain positive working relationships with other physicians and staff has made him an invaluable asset.

Early Career Volunteer Award: Dr. Jérôme Coulombe and Dr. Jori Hardin

The CDA Early Career Volunteer Award recognizes residents, fellows, and new dermatologists who are committed to giving back to society through volunteer activities that have a medical or dermatological aspect. This year, the award recognizes two outstanding CDA members, Dr. Jérôme Coulombe and Dr. Jori Hardin.

Dr. Jérôme Coulombe’s passion for pediatric dermatology is what fuels his teaching sessions at the Université de Montreal (UdeM) and led to his recent CDA RFS teaching award. He has delivered over 50 CME teaching sessions since 2015 on a regional, provincial, national, and international level and has volunteered to be a media spokesperson for the CDA, Eczema Society of Canada, and Quebec Dermatology Association regarding children’s skin health, atopic dermatitis, acne, and pediatric dermatology.

Dr. Coulombe has been involved in multiple resident training committees at UdeM, leading in undergraduate medical education and resident training for pediatrics, as well as spearheading the dermatology education curriculum improvement (UGCME) of the MD program at UdeM. He also helps prepare residents for their Royal College exams by running bi-annual OSCEs; organizes the monthly journal clubs, supervises trainees and residents clinically and lectures as the pediatric dermatology elective director, leads quality improvement and quality assessment, and has been on the organizing committee for a very successful, annual CHU Ste-Justine Pediatric Dermatology Day since 2015.

A large focus of Dr. Jori Hardin’s efforts is on equity, diversity, and inclusion. She implemented long-term outreach dermatology-focused clinics in underserved populations, including a Blackfoot community east of Calgary, and at a community health center for people facing poverty, trauma, financial and housing instability, and food insecurity.

Dr. Hardin’s efforts in EDI also extend to formal changes in the residency program so residents could learn about culturally competent care. She is the chair of the undergraduate medical dermatology curriculum at the University of Calgary; and is the lead for Competency by Design for the University of Calgary residency program. Through her clinical endeavours, Dr. Hardin demonstrates a deep commitment to enhancing and improving patient care. She makes every patient feel seen and heard.

Resident’s Writing Award: Dr. François Lagacé and Dr. Bryan Ma

The CDA Resident Writing Award recognizes dermatology residents who contribute and share their expertise and experiences within the dermatology community and have contributed significant knowledge in the dermatology field through publications.

This year’s award recipients are Dr. François Lagacé and Dr. Bryan Ma.

Dr. François Lagacé, a CDA member and incoming PGY5 dermatology resident at McGill University, receives this award for the work that he and his co-authors presented in the article “The Role of Sex and Gender in Dermatology - From Pathogenesis to Clinical Implications,” which was published in the CDA’s Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery.

Dr. Bryan Ma, a CDA member and incoming PGY3 dermatology resident at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, receives this award for the work that he and his co-authors presented in the article “Epidemiology and Healthcare Expenditure for Skin Disease in Emergency Departments in Alberta, Canada,” which was published in the CDA’s Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery.

Research Award in Dermatology: Dr. Touraj Khosravi

The CDA Research Award in Dermatology recognizes excellence in research intended to expand, direct, define or assist in the understanding and/or treatment of dermatologic disease and must be of a quality suitable for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

This year’s award recipient is Dr. Touraj Khosravi, a Master of Science candidate in experiment medicine, who is pursuing his Dermatology/Rheumatology Clinical and Research Fellowship at University of Pennsylvania and is a CDA member. He is recognized for his outstanding work as the lead author of the research article, “Direct immunofluorescence IgG autoantibody subclass analysis as a tool to differentiate bullous systemic lupus erythematosus from epidermolysis bullosa acquisita.” Dr. Khosravi’s critical research advances the field, striving toward differentiation between BSLE and EBA to prioritize prognosis and management.

2024 CDA Public Education Awards

The CDA Public Education Awards honour those in the industry, media, and not-for-profit sectors who have furthered the understanding of dermatologic issues and encouraged healthy behaviours in the medical care of skin, hair, and nails. Projects and activities recognized were completed between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

CDA Public Education Award: Not-for-Profit Category

Award recipient: David Cornfield Melanoma Fund (The Umbrella Sky Project)

The David Cornfield Melanoma Fund launched the Umbrella Sky Project, a shade art installation promoting the importance of sun safety, at Stackt Market in Toronto, Ont., in May 2023. The goal was to empower Canadians to reduce their risk of skin cancer through sun safety. Hundreds of umbrellas hung suspended over a large courtyard at Stackt Market, creating stunning shade. Bold signage shared sun safety tips and encouraged everyone to be #SunSafeAlways. The Umbrella Sky project protected and informed Stackt Market’s visitors and enthusiastically engaged Canadians online and in the media from May to October 2023.

