Singapore Launches Autonomous Shuttle Service, WeRide Robobus Becomes a New Attraction at Resorts World Sentosa

SINGAPORE, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together with Resorts World Sentosa, and EZ Buzz Pte. Ltd, WeRide launched its Robobus shuttle service at Sentosa in Singapore. This marks the official opening of Singapore's first publicly accessible, L4-level autonomous Robobus route for passenger operations.

The shuttle route spans 1.2 kilometers with four stops along the way, taking approximately 12 minutes to complete. Hotel guests and tourists can board the Robobus at the nearest stop.

Since obtaining Singapore’s M1 and T1 public road licenses for autonomous vehicles in December 2023, WeRide has rapidly deployed the Robobus, setting a new industry benchmark for implementation speed.

On June 20, Mr. Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade & Industry, Culture, Community & Youth of Singapore, visited Sentosa with his delegation to inspect and experience the autonomous driving shuttle robobus. He later shared on social media: "Two months ago, I visited WeRide's autonomous technologies at their Headquarters in Guangzhou. Yesterday, I witnessed their AV application here at Resorts World Sentosa!" He also noted that by integrating autonomous vehicle technology, we allow for a more productive use of our limited manpower resources and ensure a more sustainable and scalable transport solution.

As Asia's premier lifestyle destination, Resorts World Sentosa combines Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium, Dolphin Island, Adventure Cove Waterpark, a cluster of five-star luxury hotels, an integrated resort, multiple theme parks, and numerous celebrity chef restaurants. For ten consecutive years, it has been recognized as the "Best Integrated Resort" by the TGG Travel Awards.

WeRide Robobus is the world's first purpose-built Level 4 autonomous driving minibus, specializing in micro-transit. It has been deployed and operated in nearly 30 cities worldwide, widely used in key cities, major passenger airports, luxury resorts, and popular tourist attractions. Wherever it runs, it becomes a popular spot for visitors to check in and experience.

WeRide's development in Singapore has been remarkably swift and successful. The consecutive commercial deployments of the Robosweeper and Robobus in Singapore once again highlight WeRide's leading position in the global autonomous driving technology field and the replicability of its business model.

In the future, WeRide will continue to collaborate with local partners to bring more validated products and business models to the Singapore and Southeast Asian markets. This will provide efficient and high-quality autonomous driving services to local citizens and tourists, contributing to the development of smart transportation systems in the region.

