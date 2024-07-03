Thin Film Coating Market Research 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Film Coating Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thin film coating market is expected to reach an estimated $17.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global thin film coating market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, and medical. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for thin film coating in end use industries due to superior functional properties and performance benefits.

The rise in demand from consumer electronics, and energy industries which increases market for thin film coatings in the Asia-Pacific, European, and North American regions. Rise in demand for thin film coating in automotive engine components is projected to drive the global thin film coating market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the thin film coatings industry, include use of thin film coating for making flexible displays. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is almost exclusively used in transparent conductive coatings for high resolution display because of its two important properties, electrical conductivity and optical transparency.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies thin film coating companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Thin Film Coating Market Insight

Consumer electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Aerospace & Defense is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing commercial aircraft production and strong defense spending in the North American region drove the demand for thin film coating.

AR & HR coating will remain the largest coating type over the forecast period. The publisherl predicts that the transparent conductive coating type is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand of transparent conductive coatings in various applications such as smart devices, tablets, laptops, photovoltaics, OLEDs, and others.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region and and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for thin film coating in the consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy industries.

Features of Thin Film Coating Market

Market Size Estimates: Thin film coating market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation Analysis: Thin film coating market size by various applications such as end use industry, coating type, coating technique, and coating material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional Analysis: Thin film coating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of thin film coating in the thin film coating market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of thin film coating in the thin film coating market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Thin Film Coating Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Thin Film Coating Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Thin Film Coating Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Consumer Electronics

3.3.2: Tools and Equipment

3.3.3: Automotive

3.3.4: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.5: Energy

3.3.6: Medical

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Type

3.4.1: Anti-Reflective and High-Reflective Coating

3.4.2: Diamond-Like Carbon Coating

3.4.3: Transparent Conductive Coating

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Technique

3.5.1: Chemical Vapor Deposition

3.5.2: Physical Vapor Deposition

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Material

3.6.1: Ceramic Coating Materials

3.6.2: Metal Coating Materials



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Thin Film Coating Market by Region

4.2: North American Thin Film Coating Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Tools and Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Medical, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Coating Type: Anti-Reflective and High-Reflective Coatings, Diamond-Like Carbon Coatings, Transparent Conductive Coatings, and Others

4.2.3: The United States Thin Film Coating Market

4.2.4: Canadian Thin Film Coating Market

4.2.5: Mexican Thin Film Coating Market

4.3: European Thin Film Coating Market

4.4: APAC Thin Film Coating Market

4.5: ROW Thin Film Coating Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thin Film Coating Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Technique

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thin Film Coating Market by Coating Material

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thin Film Coating Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Thin Film Coating Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Thin Film Coating Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Oerlikon

7.2: Materion

7.3: Ionbond

7.4: Hind High Vacuum Company Pvt. Ltd.

7.5: Richter Precision Inc.

7.6: Micro Point Pro Ltd.

7.7: CemeCon

7.8: Reynard Corporation

7.9: Newport Thin Film Lab

7.10: Intlvac Thin Film



