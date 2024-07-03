India Vision Care Market Predicted to Witness Substantial Growth Through 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Vision Care Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Vision Care Market is experiencing remarkable growth with anticipations placing its value at a notable increase, reflecting advancements and heightened awareness in eye health. Government initiatives, enhanced healthcare services, and skills training are among the key factors contributing to the market's expansion. With a CAGR of 7.85% forecasted through 2030, the market outlook remains robust.







Public awareness campaigns and the integration of cutting-edge technologies are pivotal in driving the market forward. Innovations such as silicon hydrogel lenses for improved comfort and smart contact lenses for real-time eye monitoring underscore the technological progress within the industry. Additionally, the aging population and increasing eye disorders are amplifying the demand for vision care services.



Challenges and Strategic Developments



Despite the positive trajectory, the Vision Care Market must tackle challenges including the shortage of skilled eye care professionals and inadequate infrastructure. Strategic measures, such as raising investment in education and deploying comprehensive eye care facilities, are imperative for sustainable market growth and improved eye health outcomes.



Trends Shaping the Vision Care Landscape



Digitization, with its associated extended screen time, presents both a challenge and market driver, increasing the demand for vision care solutions. The demand is reflected in the uptake of products like anti-glare and blue light-filtering lenses. Additionally, the market is adapting to the increase in the aging population, amplifying the need for eye health services tailored to age-related conditions.



Product Insights and Consumer Accessibility



Eyeglasses remain a dominant product segment, benefiting from technological enhancements and fashion trends. Retail stores have held a significant market share; nonetheless, e-commerce is making a significant impact, providing convenience and broadening consumer access to vision care products and services. The report suggests the Western region continues to lead the market, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure and growing consumer base.



Sustained Market Growth



As eye health assumes greater importance within public health discourse, the India Vision Care Market is poised for sustained growth. Technological innovation and awareness-raising efforts are expected to maintain the momentum, ensuring the market remains both dynamic and responsive to the emerging needs of the Indian population.



The India Vision Care Market consolidates its position as a vital segment of the healthcare sector, with a future outlook that is both positive and impactful for the well-being and vision health of the nation's populace.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered India





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bausch and Lomb India Pvt Ltd.

Alcon Laboratories Pvt Ltd

Hoya Lens India Pvt Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Luxottica India Eyewear Pvt Ltd

Novartis India Ltd.

Carl Zeiss India Pvt Ltd.

Rodenstock GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb17ff

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment