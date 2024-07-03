South Africa Toys and Games Market Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys and Games in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, South Africa continued to experience high inflation, coupled with interest rate hikes, and constant power outages, which resulted in tough economic conditions and the erosion of consumers' disposable incomes. This resulted in the costs of basic goods and services such as food and energy increasing, thus preventing more significant spending on toys and games. Both traditional toys and games and video games did, however, see consistent growth in current value terms.
The Toys and Games in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Toys and games in 2023: The big picture
- 2023 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for toys and games?
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Table 2 Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2019-2023
- Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2020-2023
- Table 5 Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Table 7 Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
- Summary 1 Research Sources
TRADITIONAL TOYS AND GAMES IN SOUTH AFRICA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Another year of solid value growth for traditional toys and games
- Competitive landscape led by three players
- Stores continue to focus on omnichannel strategies
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Toy companies eye film releases to boost demand
- Cape Town toy factory turns old milk bottles into toys
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 8 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Table 9 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Table 10 Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2019-2023
- Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2020-2023
- Table 13 Distribution of Traditional Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 14 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Table 15 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
- Table 16 Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2023-2028
VIDEO GAMES IN SOUTH AFRICA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X drive sales of video games
- Xbox Game Pass family plan launches in South Africa
- Online games and subscriptions continues to perform well
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Expectations of growth in video games remain positive, despite challenges
- Mobile games developers adapt games to the more intermittent internet connection in Africa
- South Africa is at the forefront of growth in e-sports on the African continent
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 17 Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Table 18 Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Video Games: % Value 2019-2023
- Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games: % Value 2020-2023
- Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2019-2023
- Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2020-2023
- Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Video Games Software: % Value 2019-2023
- Table 24 Distribution of Video Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 25 Distribution of Video Games Hardware by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 26 Distribution of Video Games Software by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 27 Distribution of Video Games Software (Physical) by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 28 Distribution of Video Games Software (Digital) by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Table 29 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Table 30 Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
