Social Video Market Report 2024: Social Platforms Focus on Longer Video

Time spent on social media is plateauing. Longer videos could keep users around longer while providing more monetization opportunities for platforms. But some short-form creators won't be receptive to the shift.

The era of bite-sized video is nearing an end as social media platforms push for longer content and consider video more holistically. Longer videos are easier to monetize and could spur users to spend more time on social media, but some creators see drawbacks.

Key Question: Why are social media platforms prioritizing longer videos - and how are creators, marketers, and users responding to the shift?

Key Stat: More than half (53.1%) of Gen Zers watch long-form videos - those that are 90 seconds or longer - according to a July 2023 survey.





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Social platforms are embracing longer videos

Users' appetite for longer videos is growing

Longer videos are easier for platforms to monetize

Creators have mixed feelings about the shift to longer videos

Charts in This Report

More Than Half of Gen Zers Watch Long-Form Videos on Social Media

YouTube CTV Viewing Has Grown Exponentially

Education Is Most Searched Topic Among Gen Z on Social Platforms

Video's Share of Average Daily Social Network Time Has Grown, but Is Nearing a Plateau

Creators Make the Most Money From Brand Deals, but Their Earnings Breakdown Is Changing (billions in US social media creator revenues, by stream, 2021 & 2024)

Interviewed for This Report

Haley Austin - Buntin, Director, Digital Media

Jamie Gutfreund - Creator Vision, Founder

