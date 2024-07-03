Dan Drori named Wyse’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

CONCORD, Ontario, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highly regarded industry leader Dan Drori has joined Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. (“Wyse”) as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective June 25, 2024.

Drori will be responsible for the further development and execution of Wyse’s go-to-market strategy, while also helping shape the company’s positioning, expand its lines of business, and maximize growth opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan as he brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion to our team,” said Peter R.J. Mills, CEO, Wyse. “His impressive track record in building and leading high-performing teams, combined with his deep understanding of energy solutions, will be invaluable in our support of city-builders who are strengthening our communities. We are confident Dan’s strategic vision and dynamic leadership will continue to drive our growth and innovation forward.”

Prior to Wyse, Drori served as Vice President of Sales for a point-of-sale financing provider that served the new construction and energy management industries.

Previously, he held executive sales and marketing roles within the residential and commercial energy, technology, media, and social entrepreneurship sectors, where he delivered creative, forward-looking solutions and elevated client and customer experiences at every touchpoint.

“I am excited to be part of this exceptional team,” Drori said. "I am proud of the way I have helped clients access financial products that offer a perfect, custom solution with ease. Now, I am excited to bring that same commitment to Wyse, ensuring our submetering services are nimble, aligned with client needs, and, ultimately, easy to use.”

Drori earned a BA in Business and Humanities from York University. He is also a former outfielder for the Modi'in Miracle of the Israel Baseball League (IBL).

Contact:

media@wysemeter.com

About Wyse:

Based in Concord, Ontario, Wyse is a leading provider of innovative submetering and utility expense management solutions for the multi-residential, condominium and commercial markets in Canada. Wyse’s range of high-quality services enables building owners, developers, managers and residents to take charge of their utility expenses by delivering environmentally sustainable and equitable suite submetering. The company has achieved exceptional growth with 290,000 suites under contract. Learn more at www.wysemeter.com.