CORRECTION: ORIGENCE RAISES $132,250 WITH “30 YEARS OF IMPACT” CAMPAIGN DONATING FUNDS TO CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Origence launched its “30 Years of Impact” campaign in the beginning of June, inviting credit unions across the country to contribute a minimum of $300, with an overall goal of raising $30,000. Origence then matched the contribution to raise $30,000 more, doubling the impact of the collective gift. Donations continued and quickly climbed past the $60,000 total goal. The campaign ended with a total contribution of $132,250. Donors contributed online designating which Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in their local community would receive the gift or opted to spread the support across all Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide. Top contributors included:

$10,000 Donations

America First Credit Union

Security Service Federal Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union

$5,000 Donations

Golden 1 Credit Union

Centris Federal Credit Union

Financial Partners Credit Union

“As our ‘30 Years of Impact’ campaign comes to a close, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our credit union partners who participated and helped make this initiative a resounding success,” said Tony Boutelle, CEO at Origence. “Together, we have made a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families through Credit Unions for Kids / Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This campaign has reinforced our commitment to the principle of ‘people helping people,’ and we look forward to continuing this spirit of giving and community support in the years to come.”

“Nothing is more beautiful than when partnership meets purpose. Thank you, Origence, for not only your donation but also standing shoulder to shoulder with us in our vision: Change Kids’ Health to Change the Future,” said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Along with the credit unions industry, together, we amplify our impact, making leaps towards a greater future for kids.”

The online fundraiser ran for 30 days and concluded on June 27, 2024, at Origence’s final day of their Lending Tech Live conference hosted in San Diego, California at the Marriot Marquis hotel.

Lending Tech Live ’24, a lending technology conference in the credit union industry, brings together credit union leaders from across the country to discuss how to serve the borrowing needs of credit union members. The conference provided insight into the latest strategies for building stronger, more profitable lending portfolios and reaching more members. Attendees also enjoyed a special celebration for Origence's 30th anniversary and heard from industry legends in a special retrospective of the last 30 years.

To learn more about the conference, visit the Lending Tech Live website.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 88 million applications for $551 billion in funded loans. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Credit Unions for Kids is the brand under which America’s credit unions fundraise for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The collaborative effort, driven by a “people helping people” philosophy, includes individual credit unions, local chapters, state leagues/associations, two national trade organizations, business partners, and several trade publications. Founded in 1996, Credit Unions for Kids has raised more than $150 million for affiliated children’s hospitals. Annually, credit unions are the fifth largest corporate contributor to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The credit union community established a wonderful legacy at hospitals across the country, funding breakthrough research, numerous programs and services, and construction of new facilities. Fundraising activities run the gamut from major events to online giving campaigns to paper balloon icon sales. For more information on Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, please contact Nick Coleman at (515) 339-1723 or ncoleman@cmnhospitals.org.

