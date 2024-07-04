Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Analysis, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2029F

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market was valued at USD 141.40 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.46% through 2029

The Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is being driven by several key factors contributing to its growth. Increasing awareness and acceptance of IVF procedures among Vietnamese couples, coupled with rising infertility rates due to factors such as delayed parenthood, lifestyle changes, and environmental influences, are significant drivers.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of advanced medical technologies in urban centers further enhance accessibility to IVF treatments across the country. Supportive government policies aimed at promoting reproductive health and family planning services have fostered a conducive environment for the expansion of the IVF market. As societal attitudes towards fertility treatment continue to evolve positively, the demand for IVF services in Vietnam is expected to rise, driving the market's growth trajectory in the coming years.





Key Market Drivers

Rise in Infertility Rate



Infertility in women is mainly caused due to endometriosis, polycystic ovary disease, or obstruction of two uterus linings. Infertile men lack sperm due to testicular dysfunction, retrograde ejaculation, or insemination system obstruction. Sperm production or function can be affected by overexposure to certain environmental elements, including Industrial chemicals.



Rise in Medical Tourism



Vietnam is a popular destination for medical tourists seeking in-vitro Fertilization treatment, beauty, or dental care. The costs in Vietnam are reasonable, and the services are excellent. Travel agencies have collaborated with hospitals to plan medical tours, emphasizing the accessibility and high standards of these facilities, which appeal to tourists.



Rising Demand for Artificial Insemination



Due to the rising incidence of diseases, including erectile dysfunction and polycystic ovary syndrome, the risk of infertility is rising in Vietnam. Complications could arise due to significant lifestyle adjustments and the growing preference of working women to conceive later in life. Various things, including stress, alcohol consumption, lifestyle modification, and decreased sperm count and motility, causes infertility problems in men. A persistent rise in the prevalence of infertility in both sexes causes the need for artificial insemination.



Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure



The expansion and modernization of healthcare infrastructure in Vietnam, particularly in its urban centers, represent a pivotal factor driving the growth of the IVF market. As the country undergoes rapid economic development, significant investments have been directed towards upgrading medical facilities and enhancing healthcare services. This includes the establishment of specialized fertility clinics equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities dedicated to reproductive health.



Key Market Challenges

Cost and Affordability



One of the primary challenges for the Vietnam IVF market is the cost associated with fertility treatments. IVF procedures can be expensive, often requiring multiple cycles for success, which places a financial strain on many couples. The high cost of medications, laboratory procedures, and specialist consultations can deter some individuals from pursuing IVF, particularly those with limited financial resources.



Limited Access to Advanced Technologies



While urban centers in Vietnam have seen significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rural areas may still lack access to specialized fertility clinics and advanced IVF technologies. Disparities in healthcare access between urban and rural regions pose a challenge, as individuals living in remote areas may face barriers in accessing timely and comprehensive fertility treatments.



Key Market Trends

Advancements in Medical Technology



Advances in medical technology, particularly within the realm of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), have significantly contributed to the growth and evolution of Vietnam's fertility treatment market. These advancements encompass a spectrum of innovations that have enhanced the efficacy, safety, and accessibility of IVF procedures across the country.



Government Support and Policies



Supportive government policies aimed at promoting reproductive health and family planning have provided a favorable regulatory environment for the IVF market in Vietnam. Initiatives focusing on subsidizing fertility treatments, regulating IVF clinics, and advocating for reproductive rights have contributed to the growth of the sector.



Segmental Insights

Technique Insights



Based on the Technique, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) IVF has emerged as the dominant technique over Non-ICSI or Traditional IVF methods. ICSI involves the direct injection of a single sperm into an egg to facilitate fertilization, which is particularly beneficial for couples facing male infertility issues such as low sperm count or poor sperm motility. This technique has gained popularity due to its higher success rates compared to traditional IVF methods, especially in cases where conventional fertilization techniques may not achieve successful fertilization.



End User Insights



Based on the End User, medical tourists are increasingly emerging as a significant segment driving growth and diversity. Vietnam's appeal as a medical tourism destination for IVF treatments is growing due to several compelling factors. The country offers competitive pricing compared to Western countries and even neighboring Southeast Asian nations, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking high-quality yet affordable fertility treatments.



Regional Insights



In Vietnam, the dominance of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market varies across different regions, with Southern Vietnam emerging as the leading region for fertility treatments. Cities like Ho Chi Minh City and its surrounding metropolitan area have witnessed significant growth in the number of specialized fertility clinics and IVF centers. This can be attributed to several factors contributing to Southern Vietnam's prominence in the IVF market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $141.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $216.92 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Vietnam

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnam In Vitro Fertilization Market.

Hong Ngoc IVF Center

Vinmec Central Park International Hospital

Hoan My Thu Duc Hospital

Hanh Phuc International Hospital

Van Hanh General Hospital Company Limited

AN Sinh Hospital

Phuong Chau International Group

Hue Central Hospital

Tu Du Hospital

Hanoi French Hospital

