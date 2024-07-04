United States Mobile Proximity Payments Forecast 2024: How Wallet Integrations and Feature Innovations Are Driving Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Mobile Proximity Payments Forecast 2024: How Wallet Integrations and Feature Innovations Are Driving Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Proximity mobile payments are on a growth tear, driven by strong spend per user. This report looks at how providers are using wallet integration and new features to make proximity payments stickier.

U.S. proximity mobile payment transaction value is booming, as Apple, Google, and Samsung race to add wallet features that make paying via mobile wallet stickier. Payment providers will play a key role in developing features that put consumers' commerce in one place.

Key Question: What factors are driving mobile proximity payment growth generally and among key wallet players?

Key Stat: Mobile wallets are becoming an in-store retail staple. US point-of-sale (POS) transactions made via these wallets will pass the $1 trillion milestone in 2027, per the forecast, with about half of smartphone users making these payments the following year.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Mobile proximity payments are entering the mainstream

Per-user mobile proximity spend will grow as users adopt digital wallet features

Apple Pay leads on engagement and features - but regulation looms

Google Pay holds its own

Samsung Wallet faces an uphill battle

What does it mean for payment providers?

