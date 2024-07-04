NetBet Casino joins forces with Octoplay

MEXICO CITY, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Mexico and popular online gaming provider Octoplay have announced an agreement that will make Octoplay’s games available for NetBet Mexico customers to enjoy.



Despite only being founded in 2022, Octoplay has rapidly established itself as an influential member of the iGaming industry, developing multiple entertaining and popular slots such as Lollicat, Eternal Clash, and Shaolin Panda Chaos Reels - which are among the flagship new Octoplay titles being made available to NetBet Mexico customers.

NetBet Mexico’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Selective partnering is a key tool at NetBet as it helps us to filter out the best companies to join forces with. Despite their young age, Octoplay have shown their commitment to creating enjoyable titles, and we look forward to our players experiencing their creativity for themselves.”

The full range of new Octoplay titles can be found online at the NetBet Mexico website.

About NetBet.com.mx

NetBet.com.mx is licensed to operate in Mexico, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Table Games and Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com.mx has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please contact : pr@netbet.com.mx or visit: https://casino.netbet.com.mx/

About Octoplay:

Octoplay develops the very finest online casino games and delivers them via its market leading proprietary RGS platform. Founded in October 2022, with the single goal of making the world’s best slots, we are on a mission to smash through all previous standards of player enjoyment. It isn’t the graphics, the maths, the features or the audio that matter. It’s the fun of it, and that’s where we excel.