LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insights into LVMH's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) is a manufacturer and marketer of luxury goods. The company's product portfolio comprises clothing, fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, jewelry, and watches.

It also offers cruise services and runs select retail businesses under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Sephora, and Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche banners. LVMH markets products under the Christian Dior, Guerlain, Givenchy, Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Emilo Pucci, Loewe, Nicolas Kirkwood, Make Up For Ever, and Zenith brand names. The company's business operations span across the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.



Scope

LVMH announced that it has agreed to use Google Cloud's suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and cloud computing services to help its individual brands improve demand forecasting and optimize inventory management.

Louis Vuitton is embracing the Metaverse strategy through innovative campaigns and experiences. LVMH's approach encompasses four key pillars: immersive brand experiences, authenticity through blockchain and NFTs, personalized digital items, and cryptocurrency payments.

LVMH Data AI Summit's second edition took place in Paris with over 700 participants. The focus was on generative AI's emergence, highlighting its creative potential.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into LVMH's tech operations.

Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Partnership, Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Snapchat

Microsoft

Apple

Google

Perfect

Panchama

Competera

Proven

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g45jqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.