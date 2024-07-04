Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influencer Marketing in the Payments Industry: How Creators Can Help Payment Brands Build Awareness" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Influencer marketing is becoming a need-to-have for payment brands' marketing teams. While not without risks, it's key to building awareness and creating relationships with young consumers.

Influencer marketing has arrived in the payments world with the rise of "finfluencers." A survey of 1,207 US social media users revealed that while content creators can effectively build awareness of payment products and services among consumers, converting them into customers isn't as easy.

Key Question: How should payment providers use influencers for their marketing strategies?

Key Stat: Around 80% of US social media users have seen someone reviewing or recommending financial products on social media, per a March 2024 survey. That widespread reach highlights how payment providers can use influencers to raise awareness of their brand.

Payment brands need to take influencer marketing seriously

Payments influencer marketing is more effective at raising awareness than boosting conversion

What does it mean for payment marketers?

