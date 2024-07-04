Flowers and Plants Logistics Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach US$13.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Upgraded Cold Chain Solutions and Real-time Tracking Systems

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flowers and Plants Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Flowers and Plants Logistics Market has entered a phase of progressive growth, with an estimated value of US$10.7 Billion in 2023. Projections suggest a climb to US$13.5 Billion by 2030, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for fresh flowers and plants, technological innovations in logistics, and the broadening scope of e-commerce. An increase in consumer inclination towards using flowers and plants for gifting and home gardening has further amplified the market's expansion.

Advancements in logistics technology, namely upgraded cold chain solutions and real-time tracking systems, have significantly bolstered the efficiency and dependability of the supply chain for these perishable goods. Concurrently, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms has necessitated a highly effective and agile last-mile delivery infrastructure, further propelling the industry forward. Globalization trends and increased international trade are also pivotal, necessitating specialized logistics services adept at navigating international regulations to maintain product integrity over long distances.

Segment-wise analysis reveals that the Flowers Logistics Service subsection is likely to attain US$8.0 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.6%, while the Plants Logistics Service follows with a projected CAGR of 2.9%. Regional examination highlights the U.S. market at $2.9 Billion as of 2023, with China anticipated to exhibit a remarkable 6.4% CAGR, potentially reaching $2.8 Billion by 2030.

These insights and the identification of primary market dynamics are crucial for businesses seeking to capitalize on developing opportunities within the Global Flowers and Plants Logistics Market. The provided nuanced analysis of regional markets and comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape better position companies to make strategic decisions and align with emerging trends that are shaping the industry.

As the Flowers and Plants Logistics Market matures, it is essential for industry stakeholders to stay abreast of the factors propelling its growth. By understanding the sector's drivers, upcoming trends, and competitive movements, businesses can identify potential revenue streams and guide their operations accordingly, ensuring sustained success within this flourishing marketplace.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





